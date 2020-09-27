Movie Review | Trolls: The World Tour is both a very simple and a confusingly confusing movie

Trolls: A world tour is a playful musical animation where rock trolls are going to destroy all music except rock.

Animated. Trolls: World Tour. Directed by Walt Dohrn. Finnish voices Evelina, Petrus Kähkönen, Kristiina Wheeler, Jarmo Mäkinen, Suvi Teräsniska, Kasmir. 91min. K7. ★★

Upright the troll characters left the world for a Danish lumberjack and fisherman Thomas Damin out of control in 1959. Over the years, trolls have come across here and there, in the toy departments of shops, as pencil decorations and a few years ago also in cinemas.

After many stages, the brand ended up in the hands of DreamWorks, which in 2016 produced a long animation based on the characters Trolls (2016). As has been the case with other toys distributed on the big screen, trolls ended up in series production.

Trolls: World Tour (2020) is a playful musical animation like its predecessor. In its story, it is both self-evident and still confusingly confusing. Admittedly, the vast majority of the confusion comes from the pace at which the director Walt Dohrn the story tells.

Troll world is divided into six different tribes according to the music to which they are dedicated. Tribes include pop, rock, country, funk, techno and classical music. In the beginning of time, all tribes have been one, but the quarrels have torn the fluffy heads apart.

And now the rock trolls swearing in the name of rivets and leather rams, led by Queen Roxy, plan to make rock the only real music in the entire troll world. Poptrolls Poppy and Risu decide to block the Catalan plot.

How everything actually happens is a harder task to describe. The characters look for some kind of harmony with each other, which they have time for from the hit potter and the beat. The message of accepting different styles and peaceful coexistence drowns you out.

Speed there seems to be troll adventures all in all. The stream of images that draws the younger viewer from the world of pop culture, games, and music videos of the day may not be dizzying, but for the older one, it may be a bit like a movie character waking up and vomiting slow and glitter in the midst of all the rotation.

In the middle of the hit mill, however, a few valid music numbers are heard. In the Finnish version, especially Poppy Evelina and Delta Dawn as the voice to be heard Summer Steel neck sing on the button.