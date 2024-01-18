Movie review | Tiina Lym's interpretation of the epic Myrskyluoto Maija is rich and strong

Tiina Lymi adapted Anni Blomqvist's Myrskyluoto books into a rich film, in which Amanda Jansson does a great role.

Drama

Maija of Myrskyluoto (Stormkärs Maja). Directed by Tiina Lymi. 163 min. K12.

★★★★

I don't has not been very enthusiastic about being better known as an actor Tiina Lymin from previous directing works, excellent Indoor air-except for the TV series, but Myrskyluoto Maija is a successful Nordic film epic.

The subject has a history. Åland writer Anni Blomqvist (1909–90) wrote a five-volume Storm credit– novel series in 1968–73. He based the story for the rugged Myrskyluodo about a housekeeper's daughter who becomes a fisherman's wife on the experiences of a relative from Åland in the 19th century.

In the mid-1970s Åke Lindman made a six-part TV series based on the novel series, which was shown for the first time in 1976. At the suggestion of writer Blomqvist, amateur actors, a cartographer Rose-Marie Rosenback and radio host Leif Sundberg.

The Swedish-language TV series unexpectedly became a success and by Lasse Mårtenson the music he composed for it is a classic of Finnish film music.

Looking at it now Lindman's series is a bit stiff and homemade TV theater, but in the 1970s it appeared as a high-quality exception.

The popularity of the series was largely based on the fact that Finland was a very different country at the time than it is today. There were few foreign influences, the unified culture was still strong and many Finns had their roots in the countryside.

Maijan of Myrskyluotojust like the popular ones at the same time Kalle Päätalon the lifestyle and conditions described in the books still offered points of identification.

In a united culture people watched the same TV programs on the two available TV channels and discussed them at work and in schools. If a program was liked, the word spread and more viewers came.

It's different now. The united culture has been fragmented into many pieces a long time ago. Does a story set in the 19th century Åland archipelago still interest modern viewers living in the social media and digital age? It would be interesting, because Tiina Lymi has written and directed a careful and rich film with a bit of modern feelings and a strong, multidimensional image of a woman.

Right at the beginning of the story, Maija is created as an interesting character, partly living in her own fantasy world, but still a very capable young woman who barely adapts to the times. That the fathers decide who marries whom.

Maija meets Janne, the third son of a local fisherman, who does not inherit anything and therefore has to create his own happiness elsewhere. Handsome Magnus would be Maija's choice, but she has to give in and go on Janne's journey towards the remote Myrskyluoto, which has good fishing waters nearby.

“ Maija of Myrskyluoto, which is almost three hours long, is a bright, hopeful film, despite its few tragic events.

Soon, however, love is born and strengthens between the spouses, and everyday life at Myrskyluodo settles into its own. Lymi describes this quite naturally, without forgetting the eroticism. All in all, almost three hours Myrskyluoto Maija despite its few tragic events, is a bright, hopeful film, in which a romantic love story, the harsh everyday life of the island and the surrounding nature intertwine beautifully.

Maija's child-like faith in nature spirits, nymphs, elves, and others that Christianity has not completely erased from people who live close to nature and depend on it also play their part in the story.

Lindman's the six-part series could deal with more events in the novel series, while Lymi has had to make choices. Perhaps the episode in which a group of British soldiers arrive to occupy Myrskyluoto during the Crimean War of 1853–56 is a little too long. Although, through that, Maija's personal image gets new features.

The film covers the entire period of the novel series from around the 1840s to near the end of the century. The central thread of the description runs through the idea of ​​a woman's position.

In her father's home, Maija is a prisoner of patriarchal traditions, but on a remote island, she finds her independence and dignity to the point where she finally dares to put the moneylenders on the table. And if fishing is easier in pants, Maija pulls her husband's pants on, even if the visiting relatives are horrified.

Swedes Amanda Jansson and Linus Troedsson play the main roles, Maija and Janne.

Mixed Maija and Janne are now played by professional Swedish actors. In the role of Janne Linus Troedsson makes his first starring role. His Jannen is a nice and upright man in every way, who listens to his wife and values ​​her views, even if he sometimes makes fun of Maija's superstitions.

However, the heart and soul of the film is from a great police series With a thin thread known Amanda Jansson, who plays Maija in an unusually sensitive and nuanced way, skillfully using expressions and looks to create a multi-edged but intact human image of Maija. With Jansson, it's easy to get involved in Maija's fate and go along with it.

The last scenes of the film, when the storm has already ended, are a bit clumsy and even anticlimactic, but that can be forgiven when there has been so much strong film storytelling before.

In others Maijan of Myrskyluoto the roles are played by familiar Finnish-Swedish actors, such as Tobias Zilliacus and Jonna Järnefelt As Maija's parents and Carl-Kristian Rundman as a usurer.

Rauno Ronkainen the description picks up relevant details of nature and animals, the scenery of the archipelago and the gestures of the actors.

Lauri Porra has composed Myrskyluoto Maija plenty of new dramatic music, but don't worry, Mårtenson's well-known and beloved theme song will finally be heard.

Screenplay by Tiina Lymi, starring Amanda Jansson, Linus Troedsson, Tobias Zilliacus, Jonna Järnefelt, Maija Kilpeläinen Arvidsson, Desmond Eastwood.