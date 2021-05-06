Movie Review | This is not often seen: an Oscar-winning director ingeniously confuses viewers in a film in which a drunken young woman takes revenge on men

Carey Mulligan received an Oscar for her fierce role performance as a revenge woman for men.

Drama

A promising young woman, directed by Emerald Fennell. Starring Carey Mulligan. Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Alison Brie, Chris Lowell. 114 min. K12. Kino Engel. ★★★★★

What if?

The closed-minded woman ends up in the bar, “rescued” by the man, to his apartment, and the man, quite a nice guy and pretty clear, notices his opportunity has come. Provides one more bang, pours the woman on the bed and gets to work.

Until the woman suddenly flashes her eyes open and asks: what exactly are you doing?

He’s not drunk. He has been acting all the time.

The man does not understand that he is doing anything wrong. So comfortable when you are and consider yourself as such. She is appalled, not taken by force, but the woman has gotten humiliated and leaves the place calmly.

This is where the British begin Emerald Fennellin directed and written by a film A promising young woman, who was one of the winners of the Oscar. The film is an American production, but Fennell is the first British woman to be nominated for Best Director. He received an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Fennell is an interesting factor, 35 years old, that is, would make sense to say a promising young woman, but she has already redeemed promises. Even Finnish audiences know him as an actor, among other things The Crown series Camillana as well Get a midwife. He has also been seen, among other things Anna Karenina in and In a Danish girl. Now in his own debut film, he flashes on a computer screen advising on how to make up a man’s arousing lips.

As a screenwriter, Fennell has received merit Killing Eve as the screenwriter of the second season of the series. Kind of A promising young woman is a sequel just Killing Evelle, because even in that women have the power to show but also to kill. A promising young woman, on the other hand, has little violence, even though it is an issue all the time.

Movie is basically a very ordinary revenge story, but it doesn’t play at risk. Right from the start, it is seen that the protagonist Cassie survives home with dry feet, and he doesn’t hit the knife in the man’s chest. Neither ends up doing anything criminal, and no police arrive on the scene.

Cassie is not on a vengeance on her own but on behalf of her friend Nina. The events gradually unfold as the film progresses. What is Cassi’s own contribution? What really happened?

Cassie lives in social isolation, and still lives in her parents ’home in her thirties. He works at a cafe, and manages to serve customers with his teeth grimace. In the evenings, she launches her theater and puts on a bar costume. Rescuers are available every single night.

Until one day, an old student at the counter Ryan (Bo Burnham). An ordinary nice guy who is fond of and persevering. Maybe Cassie could start a normal life anyway.

Fennellin the way to confuse viewers is ingenious. The film can be viewed from many angles: as romantic entertainment, as a black comedy, in the end perhaps most as a satire and not least as a thriller. However, in none of these options does Fennell provide support for emotions or humor. The film is just as hard and cold as Cassi’s mind.

A promising young woman is a wild performance too Carey from Mulligan, who plays the role of Cassie and also won an Oscar nomination. Mulligan understands the expectations of cruising genres and makes Cas a human being, even though emotions are not allowed to show.

Different sports are also played in staging, costumes and disguise. The cafe is like any colorless single comedy. The unstylish home of parents is a horror comedy.

Read more: Critic of famous film magazine suggested that actor Carey Mulligan is not charming enough for his role – The magazine exceptionally apologized

In the movie is essentially a question of consent, and it continues the same theme as Michaela Coelin great tv series I May Destroy You On HBO or even Märta Tikkanen novel A man cannot be raped. Women have little means if a man refuses to believe that a woman must agree, to be at the fair. Without it, a man is a rapist. And it’s quite exciting that the man loses interest the moment Cassi’s plot is revealed.

A promising young woman is, in a way, predictable, but as long as we get to the twists and turns of the end, I can assure you that this has not been seen often. They come to mind Roman Polanskin the most grotesque scenes in the films, although Polanski’s name is sad to mention in this context.

As the number of female factors grows, more of this rudeness is certainly promised.

From Nytleffaan.fi you can see which theaters are open all over Finland and which films are currently being shown in them.