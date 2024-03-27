Movie review | The Yes Dad Can film is just as bad – or good – as the series was in the 1990s

The cast of the original 1990s series returns under the same roof. Very little has changed.

Yes dad can movie. Directed by Panu Raipi, 85 min. Q7. ★★

Provided there are really laws of nature in the world, the first of which is: anything turns into nostalgia when enough time passes.

Now is Dad can handle it -the turn of the TV series and the family from Tampaster that it introduces. Or actually, it's its turn again, because the series was made into a play at the Tampere Comedy Theater in 2015. It was directed by Panu Raipia is also in the movies.

The sitcom series ran from 1994–95 on Yle TV2 and can be watched forever at Yle Areena. It was a hit. More than 900,000 people watched the first episode. Whether the series was loved, hated or hate-loved depends on the viewer.

Series the second season episode where the dad thinks he's pregnant until it turns out it was just a huge fart tells something about humor. There was a lot of dialogue, but the conversation was mainly based on different kinds of rants and misunderstandings of completely obvious things. The film continues the same template. In Tampere, is it more common to say “and so off”?

As with the 2015 play, the original actors have been cast in the film as well. Father (Tom Lindholm), Mum (Tuija Ernamo), Jonna (Maiju Jokinen) and Jussi (Jarno Jokinen) end up under the same roof of the frontman's house again, but 30 years later Jonna's son Junnu (Vilppu Eleine). The acting is very successful, as it is just as bad as in the original series.

Dad still drives a taxi and is planning his retirement in Spain. You should just tell the owner of the taxi company about it (Vesa Vierikko). As in the series, the father is not allowed to discuss this issue either. Suddenly, a representative Mercedes Benz appears in the company's yard, the keys of which shine in the father's eyes like Sauron's ring of power. After that, the father dreams of nothing else but getting behind the wheel of a German quality car. He cares about pension, wife, family and everything else. The owner of the company also has his own plans.

Nostalgia once you've started, the film constantly refers to the original series with its scenes. The running joke of almost the entire movie is that the family has locked themselves out of their own house. When a neighbor asks if something is wrong, just to make sure you didn't happen to lock yourself out, you can't admit anything. We prefer to go secretly to the neighbor's rickety caravan for the night.

Dad's constant drinking is no longer a joke, you won't find a half-empty cod bottle in the backseat of a taxi. After all, Jussi has an all-time hangover. It's still suitable for a family comedy. The target audience is probably those who saw the original series as children and their children. They have possibly already been bored with the old episodes.

In the movie see you in small supporting roles so Kati Outinen than Mikko Leppilampi but also Janne Kataja and frowned at the sex message commotion Aku Hirviniemi. Kataja and Hirviniemi's Hihhihhii company is the producer of the film together with the Tampere comedy theater.

Hirviniemi's businessman character is Classmeeting-like the movie sauna on the rafts. Father, on the other hand, ends up hiding under the boards like a sauna bell. Follow the chase with pleasure. The father takes the A-stand that warns of the slippery floor in front of his relatives, ends up in the women's dressing room and finally gets so scared that the stand slams shut like a foot trap. Hurts. This is so stupid it's already very close to good stupid. The timing of the jokes is mostly spot on, even if they are insufferable.

For screenwriters or Outi for Keskevaar and to the creator of the original series For Pekka Lepikö you have to give points for the fact that the film can condense the confusion of the father but also the rest of the family and all the plot twists with the briefcases to be stolen from the dead man into less than 90 minutes. Optimizing performance.

The direction and cinematography are at the basic Finnish sitcom and soap series level, a bit of a regular episode with a better budget and a few aerial shots of Tampere's sights. Visit Tampere and so on.

With the money, you can, for example, visit Pispala together sitting in the back seat of a taxi Tuija Vuolten with. Junnu presents Lauri Viidan childhood, youth and adulthood home (same house). Father points out that Lauri Viidakko is next to him. Before that, the father has heard and later repeats the “joke” where the other Beatles took the train, John the flight.

If you like this kind of humor and the original series, all you have to do is watch it. If you can't stand Tampere stilts, the movie is suitable for masochists.

Screenplay by Outi Keskevaari & Pekka Lepikkö, starring Tom Lindholm, Tuija Ernamo, Vilppu Eleinen, Maiju Jokinen and Jarno Jokinen.

The distributor of the film is Nelonen Media, which belongs to the same Sanoma group as Helsingin Sanomat.