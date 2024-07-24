Movie review | The world’s most profitable film series was brought back to life, but the end result feels like a children’s play

Action comedy

Deadpool & Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy. 128 min. K16

★★★

Marvel comics the fallen warrior, Wolverine, became a fan favorite in the movies as well.

Australian Hugh Jackman slashed with his wolverine claws for 17 years and nine films.

Actually just the last movie, Logan (2017), gave the opportunity to show the ferocity of the character, which does not fit into the world of family Marvel movies.

In his bitterness and pain, Wolverine was ready to die. Jackman repeated in interviews that the ending was just the right ending.

The mop-haired one’s head turned.

Movie Deadpool & Wolverine is for the most part Ryan Reynolds a series of jokes by the hugely popular character Deadpool, but the best moments are achieved in Wolverine’s sublime displays of strength.

Wolverine’s death is resolved in the way any illogicality is scripted straight in a Marvel soap opera: the character returns from a different universe. Then he and Deadpool have to maintain a shared universe or something.

Much more important is the fact that Wolverine jumps into the comics in a faithful yellow suit, which apparently could not be used in the previous films for reasons of implausibility.

To fully understand the humor of today’s Deadpool, one must be familiar with just such twists and turns of the superhero movie industry: fluctuating copyright agreements, Disney’s controlling role, and the logic of the giant Marvel universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine was included as the first Deadpool film in Marvel’s closely guarded MCU film universe (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Wolverine-Jackman has also hoped to get there, but the rights to the X-Men have been beyond Disney’s reach.

Now Deadpool insists a couple of times that Jackman will not be released from the role until he turns 90.

It’s definitely not worth it. His performance is what Marvel needs to replace e.g Robert Downey Jr’s scrapped Ironman. Jackman’s grunts with a bottle of liquor in his hand, the attack stance with his claws in the hole and the furious fight are things that always raise the scenes.

Popular The revival of a Marvel character might start the silent cash register again. The so-called Fifth phase of the saga has not reached the same billions in revenue as Marvel’s a few years back in the golden years. The canvas has been received Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumanian and of The Marvels such embarrassing flops.

Reynolds’ recent collaborator, a Canadian, was hired as the director of the mega production Shawn Levywho in recent years has thrilled the audience with his countryman in a joyful game film Free Guy and in an over-the-top science adventure In The Adam Project.

Nikkaris from previous Deadpools Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have written the whole with the director Levy and the main star Reynolds. A Marvel writer was also added to the committee Zeb Wells.

Sometimes it feels like you’re watching funny kids playing with superhero scooters in different terrains.

Attempts have been made to find the plot model from the grungy buddy comedies of the 1980s, such as 48 hoursbut Deadpool & Wolverine doesn’t quite manage to create the wonderful friction of the buddy classics.

It’s not at all clear why Deadpool and Wolverine are dear enemies and what they’re up to in the first place. They’re actually at their best when they’re quiet and focused on looking good together.

Deadpool & Wolverine is largely a series of jokes about Ryan Reynolds’ hugely popular Deadpool character.

Confusion is the biggest problem. Brilliant individual episodes have been glued to pointless story lines.

The worst part is similar to the last one In Ant-man, where you got lost in a confusing parallel world. Now the two are thrown into the barren land of discarded characters, where old heroes are dragged out one by one as if they were holding a Comic-Con fan meeting in the desert.

“ The actors joke with lines derived from fuck.

Constant self-awareness makes watching much easier than if The Avengers of pathos megalomania, but at the same time it is difficult to build any big situations about honor or friendship for hasty joking.

One gimmick of the film series still works: the fight is enhanced with shamelessly wonderful songs. The opening scene of Killing Pipe and Dancing to ‘N Sync is the most beautiful and exhilarating Deadpool.

The product is the first MCU film with a high age limit: in the US R (under 17 needs to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian), in Finland K16.

Violence is deadly and bloody, but only momentarily unnerving. In addition to blood flying, it is now allowed to utter profanity that is not normally known in Disney worlds. The actors really sizzle with the fuck-derived lines.

In the first one In Deadpool (2016) had sex without parental controls. They were restrained in the second half of 2018, and even now there is no eroticism to be seen. The movie does constantly tell jokes about balls and masturbation. Violence is humorously directed at the groin area.

The movie has even been pre-marketed with a game controller shaped like Deadpool’s butt and a bowl of popcorn, where treats are shoved into Wolverine’s mouth.

It’s clearly easier to laugh at lusting after men’s bodies than, say, women’s.

You can feel it, and you don’t really need any more superheroes, but now old characters are being revived like In hidden lives.

Unfortunately, moderately successful Deadpool & Wolverine might liven up Marvel’s movie worlds, and there will be many more productions where you can’t laugh at your own ridiculousness at all.

Written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Shawn Levy, Produced by Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Lauren Shuler Donner. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Matthew Macfadyen.