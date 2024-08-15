Movie review | The Truman Show director’s breakthrough came as a remake to cinemas

Movie review|Amusement trip to the gallows was director Peter Weir’s international breakthrough.

Mystery drama

Fun trip to the hanging place (Picnic at Hanging Rock), directed by Peter Weir. 107 min. K12.

★★★★

Initially the clocks stop. Then three girls from an Australian boarding school disappear somewhere in the lava of the volcanically growling Hanging Rock.

A classic of Australian cinema Fun trip to the hanging place (1975) is a unique viewing experience. It manages to hypnotize Rauke with its eerie atmosphere even before the mysterious disappearance in February 1900.

The scenes of the first half feel ethereal with their overlapping images, like distant memories whose authenticity you can no longer be sure of.

The full aesthetics of white silk, lace and gauze have had an effect Sofia Coppola to guides exploring the soul world of girlhood. British fashion magazine Dazed is seen it also inspires the hyper-feminine beauty trends of the 2020s.

In the film, the sexual taboos of the Victorian era are placed in a tense relationship with the untamed nature of South Australia. Ants swarm in the pastries and along the soles of the girls sleeping on the rocks.

Later inter alia The witness (1985), The Truman Show‘s (1998) and of the Master and Commander (2003) for the director To Peter Weir Fun trip to the hanging place was an international breakthrough. It is indeed one of his best works.

Extremely talented and inclined to almost any genre, Weir stopped making films at the beginning of the last decade. Given by the director a couple of years ago explanation was simple: he couldn’t take it anymore.

For the big screen Fun trip to the hanging place returns in Weir’s 1998 version shortened by seven minutes. In addition to Helsinki, there are exhibitions in at least Tampere and Lahti.

The fresh 4k-quality restoration has been overzealously cleaned of all junk. The actors’ faces look waxy and the original haziness of the pictures has suffered in the digital process.

Screenplay by Cliff Green, based on the novel by Joan Lindsay. Starring Rachel Roberts, Dominic Guard, Anne-Louise Lambert, Helen Morse.