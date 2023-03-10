Movie Review | The Swedish UFO adventure is progressing quickly, but it’s getting a little too long

The search for a missing father leads to space wormholes in a sci-fi thriller directed by Victor Danell.

Tension

Ufo Sweden, directed by Victor Danell. ★★★

Swedish film UFO Sweden may seem like a youth film, but it is not, even though the central character is a teenage girl. It’s a relatively well-executed sci-fi thriller where the search for a missing father leads to a wormhole in space.

In 1988, Uno, a member of the Ufo Sweden association investigating UFOs (Oscar Töringe) gets from his association friend, Lennart, who works at the Institute of Meteorology (Jesper Barkselius) secret measurement data about strange weather phenomena that occurred in Sweden.

Lennart gets fired for his trick and Uno, who went to investigate the clues given by the measurement data, disappears without a trace.

In 1996 Uno’s daughter Denise (Inez Dahl Torhaug) is a restless teenager wandering between foster homes and a youth home, trying to find out what happened to his father. The search leads him to his father’s old friends, members of Ufo Sweden. Together, they begin to discover all kinds of incredible things, even though the group’s senior member Gunnar (Håkan Ehn) to topple over.

by Victor Danell well controlled UFO Sweden brings to mind by Steven Spielberg old UFO films, although the Swedish film is not as heartfelt as Spielberg’s productions.

However, there is enough momentum when the unofficial UFO researchers are soon being chased by the police as well as Kicki, the little boss of the Finnish Meteorological Institute who is doing his own private investigations (Eva Melander). Even Denise’s police friend Tomin (Sara Shirpey) long surface finally breaks in front of the tricks of the ufoilers.

Hiukka’s story stretches out and starts to repeat itself before reaching the final stages loosely based on Einstein’s theory of relativity. The humor in the film is mainly brought by the characters of the members of Ufo Sweden. They are funny, but warmly portrayed, even the cuckoo Gunnark.

Script Victor Danell and Jimmy Nivrén Olsson, producers Albin Petterson, Olle Thulén, Emil Wiklund, starring Inez Dahl Torhaug, Jesper Barkselius, Håkan Ehn, Sara Shirpey. 116 min. K12.