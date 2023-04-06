The first generation that grew up with Super Mario Bros., lived through a time when the movie industry looked down on gamers. Although, at some point they realized the monetary potential of creating content for this niche. When they did, it was under their own rules, because “they knew how things worked.” It was thus that, in 1993, the film of Super Mario Bros. original. Starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo, two great actors that surely all 13-year-olds would recognize… NOT! But that was not the worst, maybe you are too young to remember, but these two were Bowser and a Goomba.

Of course, the film would be a complete failure surrounded by stories about how the actor who played Luigi would arrive drunk to record and would not stop drinking during filming. Perhaps this is the reason why the new Super Mario Bros. Movie it took so long to arrive.

Dream cast for the mushroom kingdom

It is evident that on this occasion there was a lot of communication and supervision between the production, in which Shigeru Miyamoto himself is involved, the actors who are first-rate: Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy (Queen’s Gambit) as Peach, Jack Black (school of rock) as Bowser, Seth Rogen (Super cool) as Donkey Kong and Keegan-Michael Key (pinocchio from Disney) as Toad.

Speaking of the actors who lend their voice, I must say that, depending on the criteria of each person who reads this review, and despite having attended a show dubbed into Latin American Spanish, each one sees themselves reflected in the character they represent. Bowser sings seemingly improvised songs like Jack Black does in several of his movies as The Pick of Destinywhile Mario throws jokes and comments that make you feel like you’re watching Starlord from Guardians of the Galaxy. Some will think that this invades the original personalities of the characters and others will think that this helps the film have that freedom and personality to flow.

The truth is, this movie is full of fanservice for those who endured all the terrible video game movies that came out during the 90s and are now grown up and have the chance to take their kids to the movies to have fun with them.

Yes, there are a lot of silly jokes, but this is clearly aimed at children and none of them are redundant or out of place. the first minutes of Super Mario Bros. Movie They are a love letter full of winks that can be enjoyed by all the generations that have grown up with the video games of this pair of plumbers.

It is one of those films in which you will discover easter eggs and details every time you see it again. Since the appearance of Jump Man, the names of the venues, the rap that was written for the intro of The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! even comments from environmental characters of the level “you just have to blow on the cartridge to make it work” or the idea of ​​inventing a shortcut in Mario Kart.

I’m amazed at how many nods they managed to cram into this movie, and just when you might be worried that it’s all about references, the story takes its own path. One of the things that gave me the most pleasure was realizing that Princess Peach is no longer a “damsel in distress”. And while it seems like this is where this stereotype breaks, if you think about it, it’s been a long time since Nintendo empowered Peach.

Another aspect that is extremely well achieved is the musical. The soundtrack includes classic songs from the ’80s and ’90s that are obviously aimed at adults, and the incidental music evokes original video game compositions with arrangements that make them work perfectly while being relatable at every turn. It is very notorious and the collaboration that the composer had with Koji Kondo is appreciated.

I’m going to be completely honest with you. I have a small grudge against Nintendofueled by disappointments such as seeing two people who did not look like brothers Mario in a show that was supposed to be just cartoons. For making a live-action movie of one of my favorite video games with a mangled plot and ridiculous, nonsensical character portrayals. For taking so long to launch a handheld console in colors and with light so that I could really play wherever I wanted. And surely for some other things that I can’t remember now but that don’t matter anymore. I was ready to walk out of the theater once again disappointed and angry to vent by writing this review, but that’s not what happened.

Because Super Mario Bros. Movie It’s the movie I wanted to see when I was a kid. It is the film that we deserve as fans of the franchise and of Nintendo. And today, that movie that you waited for so many years is here and you can go to the cinema to see it. Don’t let anyone ruin this moment for you.

It’s not the best movie, it’s not going to win an academy award. It is full of silly jokes, it has a couple of inconsistencies that some other exquisite will come out to claim. But for the first time I feel that a film was made where there were no licensing problems, all the people who had to be involved were involved and, above all, it was made with love for everything it represents. Super Mario Bros.

Is it worth it in the end?

Could be better? Yes, surely yes, but that’s what the sequels will be for, which is sure to come. I really hope that this film is taken as an example for future projects of other brands and other studios and that Nintendo is happy with the results to deliver more of this to us. It’s nice to live in this age where our community is finally being taken seriously to create things as well accomplished as The Last of Us and Super Mario Bros. Movie.