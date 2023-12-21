Movie review | The story of the migration animation is so average that it can't get any more average

The migration journey had to be partially re-dubbed due to the Hirviniemi storm.

21.12. 13:19 | Updated 21.12. 20:26

Animated

Migration trip (Migration, USA 2023). Directed by Benjamin Renner. 92 min. Q7.

★★★

About sex is rarely useful for a film, and I'd venture to say never for a family film. Animated movie Migration trip ended up dubbing some new ones, when the actor Aku Hirviniemi sex messages and disturbing behavior on TV shoots broke the news threshold during the fall.

Originally, Hirviniemi's voice was supposed to be heard in the role of the father duck Mack. However, due to the uproar, it was decided to replace Hirviniemi with someone experienced in early warning Antti LJ Pääkkönen.

Säkkönen's neutral voice is suitable Migration journey for the safety-minded Mack. Sorsaiskä enjoys his home pond in the brown colors of New England and would rather not listen to the stories of migratory birds from faraway lands. It reacts to the growing up of the offspring, like the stiff-necked ones from one generation to the next: by denying and scaring.

The rest of the mallard family, Mom Pam (Pihla Pohjolainen) and children Dax and Gwen (Pauli Halonen and Elna Sallinen), however, longs for new landscapes and adventure. They manage to talk the father out of it, and supplemented by an owl relative, the group sets off for Jamaica.

It hurts on the way of course, all kinds, and those dangers are also encountered. The stopover in New York threatens to drag on when the ducks first run into a gang and then a captive parrot, who is being held prisoner in a cage by a knife-wielding chef. It so happens that the migration journey turns into a learning journey, the most important gift of which is overcoming oneself and caring for others.

The story itself, with its twists and “lessons” baked into it, is such an average animated adventure story that you can hardly get any more average. On the other hand, it can be considered a small surprise, because the French by Benjamin Renner the film he directed was written by himself Mike White. He is remembered, for example, praised The White Lotus as the creator of the series.

However, typically for the Illumination animation studio, the film is laced with humor: besides the visual aspect, you can find wit in the characters. As usual in the genre, the shortcomings of the story are patched up with funny side characters. This time they are at least the grumpy plum boss Taukki (Mariko Pajalahti) and the Delroy parrot, who struts his stuff in Jamaican style (Tidjân Ba).

Before the film, a short film on the theme of Minions will be shown On the moon (Mooned), which continues The creation itself (2010) The Story of a Vector Villain. Jonathan del Valin the clip he directed has successfully condensed the characters, plot, jokes and hook into nine minutes.

Screenplay by Mike White. The Finnish voices are Antti LJ Pääkkönen, Pihla Pohjolainen, Pauli Halonen, Elna Sallinen, Mariko Pajalahti, Tidiân Ba.

Correction 21.12. 8:25 p.m.: Elna Sallinen's last name was previously incorrectly stated as Salonen at the end of the article.