Movie review | The slow-moving clown sits badly in the middle of the snarl and scheming in the latest Pelle Hermann

Children's movie

Pelle Hermanni and the hypnotist. Directed and written by Timo Koivusalo. 78 min. S.

★★

Oh grumpy! Hermanni, a circus clown dug out of mothballs, came to the cinemas a year ago, and now the warm-up will continue. Pelle Hermanni and the hypnotist is like the previous one Timo Koivusalo directed and scripted film for the whole family.

This time Hermanni (Vesa Vierikko) – and the entire crew of Circus Hepokat – gets a real bad guy. Tilpehöori, the hard-hearted conductor of a competing circus (Jari Salmi) watches jealously when Hepokat's shows swell the happy audience. He wants an attraction for his circus, and who else could it be than Hermanni.

A suitable opportunity for seduction opens up when Tilpehööri hears that Hermanni has never celebrated his birthday. In fact, no one really even knows when Hermanni was born! The sly villain begins to weave his plans, which require both sloppy deli tables and hypnosis. In the end, the whole future of Hepokat is in danger.

The largest lane the spotlight is also taken by Salmen Tilpehöori, who is like the radio host of the Pulkkinen series Osmo from hell: a shrill, sizzling and sweaty pervert. There are also other familiar features in the character, at least Dumbo's evil tyrant and a touch of Klonkku.

In the circus world, it's rare to get pulled over, but now we're pretty close. The character is at least memorable, and at the same time brings hardness to the film. Through such a ruthless character, the film portrays show business as a haunt of greedy exploiters and middlemen.

Tilpehöori, played by Jari Salme (right), is like Pulkkinen's radio host Osmo from hell.

Next to the slaughtering of Tilpehöör, the Hepokatti people seem like pretty even guys. Along with Max and Viola, there is of course the clairvoyant Sylvia (Mint Mustakallio tongue in cheek) and tire teacher (Hannu-Pekka Björkman) and circus children.

Vesa Vierikon easy-going and childlike Hermanni is still the most important memory of the original, Simo Ojanen from creation Pelle Hermanni – children's program and Veijo Pasanen (1930–1988) about the character he played. A bit like in the first part, also now the Hermanni character is torn as if into a wrong world. A slow-moving clown doesn't sit well in the middle of scheming and scheming.

The difference, of course, opens up opportunities for humor. There are still surprisingly few laughs in the film, if you don't count the stilted sitcoms of the magician Maximillian and the acrobat Viola. It's a pity.

Starring Vesa Vierikko, Jari Salmi, Martti Suosalo, Iina Kuustonen, Hannu-Pekka Björkman, Tom Lindholm, Minttu Mustakallio, Tuija Piepponen, Heikki Nousiainen.