Movie Review | The sleazy comedy shows Fuengirola, where the main characters who have lost control of their lives are the best

JP Valkeapää, who has collected awards, aims for larger audiences than before with a crime comedy that manages to vividly describe the muddy side of solar destinations.

Comedy drama

The moment strikes, directed by JP Valkeapää. 124 min. K12. ★★★★

Comedy drama The moment strikes looks like a director-writer in many places JP Valkeapään from the company to address the masses.

Valkeapää has charmed festivals, critics and award boards, but not audiences. The previous critically acclaimed Jussi kahmija, Dogs don’t wear pants (2019), was a step towards the popular expression: one would have thought that a sex film about power with big stars would get Krista Kosonen admirers to the theaters, but the number of spectators in Finland remained at just over ten thousand. Abroad, Korona punished a film that sold promisingly.

The moment strikes in the trailer it is implied that rairai, a Finnish hit, is playing and there will be courting in Spain. Fortunately, better things are on the way.

South of Valkepää is hanging. In Fuengirola, filmed in Tenerife, the dreams of the travel brochure are shattered. Valkeapää keeps the viewer in the night and shadows for a long time.

Etelänloma has been used as a scene of futile wishes in Finnish fiction before, every now and then. It has been spent Holiday (1976), beer On holiday (2000) and dived by criminals To paradise (2020–2022).

The tourist quarters of Aurinkonanto are The moment strikes -the wrong places for the smelly protagonists of the film: they are better suited to muddy sewers and caravans worn out by drunkenness.

The main trio runs the roughest bar in the region, Bar Kaunotarta, where the beer has to be washed down with water, because a large part of the liquor ends up in the drinkers’ own mouths. It’s a bad thing, because the Albanians are starting to threaten with drinking debts.

The intoxicated protagonists rant in a traditional, burdensome way, and even less would make it clear that it would not be worth continuing to serve.

The attraction of the place, Marjaleena, the heiress princess of the piston years, is waiting for her ex-husband Mato to return. The drunken performer is woken up for a moment only if someone still happens to recognize him. Outi Mäenpää growls through his role, which is apparently meant to add to the sense of decadence.

We talk about the sun and rest of a southern vacation, but the characters look like they haven’t had a taste of either for a long time.

Even the rats scurrying everywhere are smarter than them.

First party the most important sound is the clinking of empty bottles. The intoxicated protagonists rant in a traditional, burdensome way, and even less would make it clear that it would not be worth continuing to serve.

As a relief, the drama subsides and the charming personalities of the characters begin to be revealed.

The best thing is the relationship of trust between two therapists: Ilkka Heiskanen as the old, arrogant thief Mikko and Johannes Holopainen as caring, excellently introverted Vili.

Everyone is scared of Mato, a sadist who is hardly seen. Jukka-Pekka Palo is The Lion King Scary, a perfect choice for the role of a cold-hearted monster.

Estonian actor Pääru Oja growls his voice and stares hard as Ninja. The character is undergoing gender reassignment treatments, and he hears constant mockery of his situation with words that are no longer used in public. However, Valkeapää does not make Ninja a victim, but a cunning gambler who knows how to change tactics quickly under threat.

in Finland there has hardly been a sleazy comedy, for example, a crime film about bad guys common in Britain, where a caricature-like group of friends desperately tries to carry out a crime that frees them from their self-inflicted predicament. The most familiar point of comparison would be Train spottingbut more mobile and nuanced.

Valkeapää described hiding with exceptional sensitivity already in his second film of 2014 They have escaped. The element is still in possession: how to hear breathing before danger and how to observe from a limited perspective when it is safe to move. In Valkepää’s films, people are often so close that it’s already a bit disturbing. Violence is always brutal.

Your senses let’s be sensitive now too. Danish jazz virtuoso Stefan Pasborg’s the tinkling and rattling music can be felt even in the pews. Estonian Meelis Veeremets the cinematography emphasizes Valkeapää’s strengths in presenting creeping tension beautifully.

The hair, the cigarette smoke, the gaps from darkness to light and all the stopped moments make me happy again. The style works, but in his fourth film, Valkeapää has also managed to write a sad script that kills the holiday in a couple of hours.

Script by JP Valkeapää, producer Daniel Kuitunen, cinematography by Meelis Veeremets, music by Stefan Pasborg. Starring Johannes Holopainen, Outi Mäenpää, Ilkka Heiskanen, Pääru Oja, Jari Pehkonen and Jukka-Pekka Palo.

Correction 10.11. 9:11 p.m.: The article previously talked about a Mufa-like character in The Lion King, when they meant a Scar-like character.