Movie Review | The Skimbagirls wedding ceremony of the star actors aims to become a Finnish Bridesmaids movie

Marja Pyykön’s Skimbagirls emphasizes women’s strength and friendship, but remains fragmented as a comedy.

Comedy

Skimbagirls, directed by Marja Pyykkö. 85 min. ★★★

Because of Corona premiering a year late Skimbagirls there is something Bridesmaids-film and Kaija Koon from the middle of middle-aged women’s empowerment songs. It is a comedy with the theme of friendship between women and the starting point is the fifth wedding of one female group member. Thematically Skimbagirls there is a sequel Marja Pyykön for the movie The wedding of the century (2021), where it was also about a middle-aged woman and a wedding.

The problem is that it doesn’t SkimbagirlsIn addition to the theme and starting point, the film doesn’t really have any kind of structure on which to hang the comedy. It’s progressing as a series of separate scenes and collisions.

At the beginning of is a hilarious cavalcade of Emma (Anna-Maija Tuokko) from all previous weddings. Then we proceed to Lapland and the eve of Emma’s fifth wedding, to which the bride’s friends Kata (Matleena Kuusniemi), Mallu (Armi Toivanen) and Emma’s big sister Riikka (Ria Kataja) arrive each in their own way.

Straightforward and successful entrepreneur Riikka gets fed up when she hears that Emma hasn’t told her new fiancé, the reindeer herder Petter (Samuli Edelmann), nothing about his previous marriages or about not being able to have a child. Emma, ​​a hopeless romantic and infatuated with love, is making the same mistakes once again.

A group of friends who have been together since childhood begins to fall apart, but the theme of the film is that true friendship can withstand any bumps.

Skimbagirls is a film made by women about friendship between women, and as such it is certainly welcome. The main cast consists of unfailingly professional actors whose work is a pleasure to watch.

However, the film, which sometimes even turns a little musical, sways from mood and scene to scene without a proper focal point. It doesn’t work as a funny comedy either in places, although the women’s musical number in the wilderness bar is indeed unrestrained.

It is good moreover, the fact that Misa Palander’s scripted by Skimbagirls focuses on middle-aged women and presents them with different character traits as heroes in their own lives and about their mutual friendship despite the cracks, as tenacious survivors.

The men in the story, on the other hand, are mostly seen as sympathetic, but a bit funny guys, except for the taxi driver who is having a custody dispute and the young policeman who comes to work in Ivalo.

Pyykö has premiered three feature films between 2021 and 2023, but yes, his best recent work is a TV series Paradise.

Directed by Marja Pyykkö, written by Misa Palander, produced by Pete Eklund, Liisa Penttilä-Asikainen. Starring Anna-Maija Tuokko, Ria Kataja, Armi Toivanen, Matleena Kuusniemi, Samuli Edelmann, Minttu Mustakallio.