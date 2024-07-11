Movie review | The serial killer drama filmed in Turku features a number of well-known Finnish actors

Movie review|What remains was inspired by the case of Sweden’s most famous serial killer. A harsh, strong drama was born as a joint production of many countries.

Drama

What Remains, directed by Ran Huang, 127 min. K12. ★★★★

Chinese– completed as a Finnish-British collaboration What is left -movie director Ran Huang got inspiration for the film from a Swede Sture from Bergwall from a telling magazine article.

Bergwall is to Thomas Quick a child abuser who changed his name, who suddenly began confessing to numerous unsolved murders when he was discharged from a mental hospital.

Eventually, Bergwall became Sweden’s most famous serial killer and was convicted of the murders he confessed to, even though all of his knowledge of the crimes seemed to come only from news sources.

Bergwall later claimed he had become drugged and manipulated by his therapist and the police and retracted his confession. In retrials, his conviction was overturned. He also changed his original name back.

In 2019 Mikael Håfström directed a film based on Bergwall’s story Quick – Bortom allt ramligt tvivel.

Ran Huang’s in the film the Bergwall character is Sigge Storm (Gustaf Skarsgård), who is being discharged from a mental hospital, even if he wants to stay there. Sigge, who has changed his name to Mads Lake, hears a program on the radio about a little boy who disappeared without a trace 15 years earlier and confesses to his nurse the boy’s murder.

There are more confessions and Mads is assigned a therapist, Anna Rudebeck (Andrea Riseborough). Detective Sören Rank (Stellan Skarsgård) is sent to investigate the murders of the boys confessed by Mads.

Follow the therapist’s and the police’s years of running in the alley to find out what happened, to trust Mads’ confused mind.

What is left is an intense film about the truth and the search for it in a quiet and leisurely way, which is carried out by three people wounded by life in different ways.

The film asks what the truth is when it has passed through a mind broken by trauma many times, where reality and imagination mix.

And is it even possible to find the final truth in such a case.

by Christopher Blauvelt the description is as ascetically harsh as the subject of the film. The color tones and costuming of the film, which was shot mainly in Turku in the winter, follow the same harsh line, and there is nothing to lighten it up.

Mads (Gustaf Skarsgård) and his therapist Anna (Andrea Riseborough) meet in a mental hospital park.

The deliberately grim visuals are like a reflection of how the main characters experience their surroundings and their lives.

Britti Riseborough, Swede Stellan Skarsgård and her son Gustaf act convincingly sparingly but nuanced in line with the film.

Finnish names such as Milka Ahlroth, Irina Björklund, Antti Luusuanniemi and Eero Milonoff.

The events take place in the 1990s, and the language of the film is English.

What is left could have easily slipped into mere artificial gloom, but now it becomes a strong three-person drama.

The film doesn’t really go anywhere, but there are no easy solutions to the difficult subject it depicts.

Written by Ran Huang, Megan Everett-Skarsgård. Starring Gustaf Skarsgård, Andrea Riseborough, Stellan Skarsgård, Magnus Krepper.