Movie Review | The sequel to the acclaimed Spider-Man animation is bigger than its predecessor, and that’s not only a good thing

The brilliantly animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse tackles the familiar question of whether one can change one’s own destiny.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. 140 min. K12. ★★★

Five years behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was the most delightful spider man movie since the director by Sam Raimi trilogy (2002–2007). The film, which combined different animation styles, was beautiful, postmodern and funny.

Into the Spider-Verse the plot was reminiscent of Marvel’s other superhero movies. The main character was Miles Morales, a Brooklynite bitten by a radioactive spider (Shameik Moore), who got carried away in an adventure between parallel dimensions.

But where the new Ant-Mans and Spider-Mans made with human actors have felt like parts of a cynical corporate strategy, the joy of making an animated film shined through.

They produced it The Lego Movie instructors Chris Miller and Phil Lordwhose abrupt style, drawing on the rich heritage of animation, has had a significant impact on American animated film.

Into the Spider-Verse was a hit, so a sequel followed. Across the Spider-Verse is the same, but bigger. It’s not just a good thing.

Proceedings start a year and a half after Morales’ spider bite.

Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) carries the mantle of Spider-Woman in her own dimension and wrestles with a difficult relationship with her father. He ends up in the dimension of Hämis-Morales, where a villain called Pilkku, who jumps between dimensions, wreaks havoc (Jason Schwartzman).

Stacy and Morales get to know an interdimensional community of spider-people. The heroes are connected by certain nodes in their lives. Everyone has lost a loved one: an uncle, a father or a loved one.

The belief is that the nodes hold the multiverse together. Falling into them would collapse everything.

The question is, can Spider-Man escape his fate? Is it possible for him to save his loved ones without the world suffering?

The themes are familiar oats in a media environment saturated with superhero stories. Across the Spider-Verse does not bring terribly new to the story of the teenage world savior.

“I don’t know how to fix everything” is a crushing reply heard from the mouth of a 15-year-old. It’s not for someone this age to know.

When you know how many teenage heroes are wrestling with the same impossibility, the power fades.

Across the Spider-Verse also follows the formula of Marvel stories, where the stakes increase part by part. A larger scale means a darker and truer tone.

140 minutes Across the Spider-Verse is known to be the longest American animation to have wide theatrical release.

The length feels towards the end. The last 30 minutes feel like an inexorable cliffhanger.

This is the first half of a two-part story, Beyond the Spider-Verse will come in a year. A separate spin-off film is also planned.

The company strategy is starting to take shape.

Instead, the rhythm within the scenes is masterful. It is largely thanks to the editing that the fast-paced, eclectically animated action remains comprehensible even from the front rows of a large Imax theater.

Each dimension has its own aesthetic, and for example, the watercolors in Gwen Stacy’s world are eye-catching. The virtual camera moves in a 2D style in animated 3D environments in a way that you want to call cinematic.

The directors have changed from the first part to the debutant trio Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompsonbut you don’t notice it.

Parallel dimensions a lot is taken out of the possibilities – but still not everything.

A disability that has begun to be ignored by Pixar The red one to the image of animations like, can be seen as a glimpse of wheelchair basketball. There are a lot of Spider-Man characters, but the main characters are all non-disabled athletes.

Maybe from some dimension there will still be a person who really challenges the basic template of a hero character.

Starring Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry.