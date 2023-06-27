Movie review | The self-aware teenage girl is also a sea monster in the animation that plays on traditional settings

The main characters in the film directed by Kirk DeMicco are girls and women.

Ruby – Teenage Sea Monster ★★★

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken USA 2023

Directed by Kirk DeMicco. The Finnish voices are Saana Norra, Niina Lahtinen, Jenny Pitkänen, Carla Rindell, Viki Eerikkilä, Eero Saarinen, Linnea Leino, Veeti Kallio, Henri Piispanen. 91 min. Q7.

It’s not easy to be a teenager – not as a human, let alone a sea monster. In Dreamworks Animation’s new movie Ruby – A teenage sea monster the main character Ruby is a self-aware teenage girl, but also related to the mythical krakens.

The Gillman sea monster family tries to live inconspicuously among humans. It will work as long as none of them get into the water. Then a transformation into a huge tentacle creature occurs.

The story set in motion by the impending doomsday women who have set hearts aflutter in countless teen comedies. The film borrows a lot from the tradition of high school movies, but with a little twist.

Ruby would like to protest against the prom, but one by one the guys abandon the plan. In the end, Ruby is also encouraged to ask out the skateboarder Connor as a partner. At a crucial moment, Ruby ends up on the water, and the transformation from a teenage girl to a stranger begins.

To top it all off, a new popular girl arrives at the school, who with her red curls resembles a mermaid – the enemy of the krakens and the real villain of the deep.

So it’s also a matter of rereading fairy tales and fables, in which the familiar settings are turned upside down: the heroes are revealed to be nasty types and the villains to be sympathetic adjusters. The same trick has been used many times before, for example in one of Dreamworks Animation’s most successful productions Shrekin the film series.

Ruby must find a solution to the cooperation of three generations of Kraken women.

Teen comedies as always, the humor is witty and somewhat topical. The world of teenagers with their sorrows makes the predictable story more interesting. Although the head writer Pam Brady has once been writing, among other things South Park, there are no splashes and offensive flaps. Key themes are belonging to a crowd, being different and finding your own identity. The changes in one’s own body that are part of adolescence are also dealt with in a way, when Ruby’s tentacles start to grow one by two, causing confusion and shame.

It is also noteworthy that Kirk DeMicco (e.g. The Croods) directed by the film, the main characters are girls and women. Men and boys only lighten the mood.

When krakens and mermaids collide and the obligatory final showdown begins, the solution must be found in the cooperation of mothers and daughters, three generations of kraken women.