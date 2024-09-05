Movie review | The scent of a woman stirs the mind-wrecker’s head

Movie review|Mika Kaurismäki’s direction does not offer uproarious laughs, but a good wind and warmth that emanates from the everyday countryside and ordinary people.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The love story of the madman is a comedy film directed by Mika Kaurismäki. Heikki Kinnunen plays Mielsähoittä. Jaana Saarinen plays Saim. In the movie Mielsänpahoitat gets to know the photo artist Saimi. They become almost a couple. The film is a warm and smooth love story for adults.

Comedy

The love story of a madman, directed by Mika Kaurismäki. 98 min. S. ★★★★

Author Tuomas Kyrön created by the Finnish basic log A mind breaker first outlined for the big screen Antti Litjawho had already played the character on radio. Dome Karukoski directed by the first Mind blowing-film was completed in 2014.

After Litja, he inherited a pile of fur the size of a keeper Heikki Kinnunenfor which The love story of a madman is already the third film in the ukulele’s skins.

If Uuno Turhapuro was a pointed caricature of a kind of Finnish man, then Mielsänpahoidat is a much more mundane and down-to-earth interpretation of a slightly different kind of small life in this country: a quiet rural jörrika who doesn’t care about the modern world.

Humor arises from the swordsman’s rather unshakable attitude towards his surroundings and life in general. The basic joke is what happens when the Mindbreaker stumbles upon a modern world that he doesn’t quite understand – and most of the time doesn’t even care to understand.

Tiina Lymi directed Kinnusen’s first Mind blowing– the movie Happy times, Mindbreaker (2018), which was carried by Kinnusen et Fairytale Wind Bear acting jobs.

The second one, from 2022, was on the controls Mika Kaurismäkiwho took Mielsänpahoittä to Germany to pick up a new 1972 Ford Escort.

At the end of the film, which is likable but rhythmically a little lax, Mielsänpahoittä rediscovered his family connection with his long-lost brother and his adult sons.

Kaurismäki has also directed the novelty A heart-wrenching love story, which is a more concise and successful film than its predecessor, even if it uses the worn-out basic template of a romantic comedy.

“ A pleasant and smooth love story for adults is born.

In the beginning, the boys are about to take the Troublesome to the service house, but the old man sneaks his way. It’s not going to be carted off to a nursing home because of one fall off the ladder!

When going to the store, the Mielsäsähoittar smells a wonderful scent. It comes from the woman at the cash register, Saim. Soon the photo artist Saimi and Mielsänpahoittä are good friends, almost a couple already. The old Jawa motorcycle is also dug out of the shed again for a joint trip.

Men’s time boys Goofy (Iikka Forss) and Pekka (Ville Tiihonen) startled: how is it going now with the father’s forest and other property?

A mind breaker love story relies largely on Kinnusen and another popular favorite, who plays Saimia Jaana Saarinen skills and charisma. And there are plenty of actors who have a long and varied career behind them and a lot of experience.

Hykerrytta, in his own quiet way, has also appeared in many of Mika Kaurismäki’s films Silu Seppälä As the neighbor of the madman, the all-hearing Kolehmaina.

A pleasant and smooth love story for adults is born.

The love story of a madman is a successful feel-good audience film that doesn’t go too far. It doesn’t offer laughs, but it does offer a good breeze and warmth from the everyday countryside and ordinary people.

Screenplay by Sami Keski-Vähälä, starring Heikki Kinnunen, Jaana Saarinen, Iikka Forss, Ville Tiihonen, Silu Seppälä, Ona Huczkowski.