The remake of The Undead is not as bad as the original.

The Hanged, directed by Andrei Alén. 91 min. Q7. ★★

If there is a combo in this country that should die for good, that is Spede Pasanen and Vesa-Matti Loiri. But what is dead never dies.

Maybe because of Spede and Loir’s shoestring budget Unhangable-a new version of the western movie parody (1971) has been made. For some reason, that 70s wretchedness is often labeled a “cult film”, even though it’s nowhere near so bad as to be good, unlike the already monumental Ponterosa (2001).

Just like its predecessor, also new Unhangable is the mutual journey of the three heroes or the endless confusion in the sand mountain. And like its role model, the “Politburo of the Finnish Film Foundation” has not supported the film. In fact, according to the creators, it’s not even a movie, but a movie. Head hurts.

Wanted Lonely rider (Aku Hirviniemi) and his assistant Tonto (Andrei Alénalso the film’s director) capture Viola, who has deliberately pretended to be a criminal named Speedy Gonzales (Ona Huczkowski) in the hope of ransom, but in reality Viola is tricking them in order to get the promised ransom from the duo. The trio quickly become friends. So the same basic pattern as in the predecessor.

In the background story, we are somewhere in the future, where the current civilization, at least in Finland, has passed and what remains is mostly Njetponimajstad (the beginning of the journey) and Stockmannstadsgrad (the planned end of the journey). The backstory doesn’t matter.

The desert is thirsty, and they will meet you like that Jasper Pääkkönen, Kari Hietalahti than Hannele Lauri. However, all the other Actors are extras alongside Aku Hirviniemi, whose film this is from beginning to end, and even after the end credits.

Hirviniemi plays the most brainless member of the trio, and he also puts his body on the line by swimming in wet sand, among other things. The best jokes are also written for him, although talking about the best jokes in this context is sacrilege to the best jokes. Hirviniemi also does the obligatory Loiri imitations, unfortunately.

Among other things, Hirviniemi’s Lone Rider believes he is the famous singer Diego de la Madonna, and when the song starts… well, better not reveal, because that’s when I started to smile. When it’s practically a bunch of sketches shot by putting the camera in roughly the right spot most of the time, it would be wrong to tell about them in more detail.

We are far from the art of cinema, but new Unhangable still reminiscent of Monty Python at times; not at its best but at its average level, when like Unhangable is at its best. In a few places Unhangable dares to be as idiosyncratic, but I missed a bigger fireworks of jokes: an absurd slap in practically every line, no matter how bad it was, because if there was a slap in every line, the sheer sense of fun would start to go viral. And then the Trojan Hare!

Genius stupidity Unhangable it’s not, but it’s genuinely and sympathetically stupid, and nowhere near the worst Finnish film of recent times (“Hey Siri, what’s Omerta?”).

Actors Andrei Alén, Aku Hirviniemi, Ona Huczkowski, production company Backmann & Hoderoff.