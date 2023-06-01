Movie review | The promising young director does not succeed with a dark film based on Stephen King’s short story

In The Boogeyman, Mörkö has access to children whose parents are not keeping an eye on them.

Horror

The Boogeyman, directed by Rob Savage. 99 min. K16. ★★

Toddler wakes up in bed to a screeching sound. The father’s voice is heard from the crack in the door, which is distorted into a stranger. The camera rotates, showing a shadow creeping quietly towards the child, and stops on a happy family picture on the bedside table, stained by a splatter of blood.

of The Boogeyman the opening scene is, depending on the interpretation, classic or generic. The same can be said about the story.

by Will Harper (Chris Messina) family has been beset by grief. The mother is dead and the father is left alone with two daughters. Will is a psychiatrist by profession, but keeps quiet about his own trauma.

One day, a man named Lester Billings comes to the father’s home office (David Dastmalchian), whose children have died one by one. The man claims that the culprit is a moron.

That bastard travels with Billings to Harper’s house and starts torturing the youngest of the family, Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair).

The Boogeyman based on by Stephen King to an early short story that has been published in Finnish The sounds of the night in the collection under the name Bogey. It’s a bit sad that the name of the film has not been translated into Finnish.

The catchy short story is practically only Billings’ narration at Harper’s reception. The greater part From The Boogeyman is the scriptwriters Scott Beck, Bryan Woods and Mark Heyman invented.

The story and themes are still very king-like. A complex father figure and a broken family, the horrors of real life, the resulting grief and a supernatural figure as its symbol.

Sophie Thatcher plays big sister Sadie and Vivien Lyra Blair plays little Sawyer tormented by the bully in The Boogeyman.

Will is particularly distant as a father. In the film’s most touching scene, the older daughter Sadie (Sophie Thatcher) tries to talk about his sadness, but the father rejects the child and leaves the room.

It is said about the bully that bullies the family that it gets to children whose parents don’t keep an eye on them.

of The Boogeyman was supposed to go to the US streaming service Shudder, but the positive reactions of the test audience made the studio change its plans.

British director in his thirties Rob Savage got on the map during the corona pandemic with effective indie horror Host (2020), which took place entirely on Zoom. Followed by that Dash cam (2021) was less successful: the monster movie that followed the maddening anti-vaccine trumpeter was heavy and not very scary.

of The Boogeyman based on that, Savage is also capable of a more classic horror story, but there is nothing memorable in the film.

Mörkö is afraid of light, and lighting plays a big role in the scenes. Sawyer carries a ball of light with him, whose rolling along dark corridors creates chilling moments. It’s not a particularly scary movie.

The grimness is further watered down by the impersonal dark character.

In his short story, King described the slow-creeping character very little: bald shoulders, a scarecrow’s head, a hideous slob.

The Boogeyman, on the other hand, is a cheaply computer-animated long-limbed creature that attacks from the shadows. Huh.

Starring Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, Marin Ireland, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton and David Dastmalchian.