Movie review | The popular tornado movie finally got a sequel, Helen Hunt was pushed aside

Movie review|The belated sequel to Twister dodges the likely causes of severe weather events

A disaster movie

Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, 122 min. K 12. ★★★

In the year 1996 better known as a photographer Jan de Bont directed a disaster film about storm researchers and hunters Twisteras a star Helen Hunt and already deceased Bill Paxton.

About 25 years later, they started working on a sequel. Hunt signed on to both write and direct the film, but it didn’t work out for the producers. Hunt, on the other hand, didn’t just repeat his old role in the sequel.

In the end, it was decided to make an independent “sequel”, with new characters. And of course Twisters, in the plural. In the future, there must be more hustle and bustle than in the original work.

Of the British popped up from TV series to American movies Daisy Edgar-Jones now plays Kate, a storm researcher who, due to a traumatic experience, has moved to secure meteorology in the New York office.

Glen Powell is Tyler, a real boastful tornado cowboy who leads a wild group of storm chasers, whose adventures are recorded on his own YouTube channel.

When Kate’s old co-worker lures her back into the field amid tornadoes, Kate and Tyler, science and publicity, collide. And find something in common.

Twisters has directed his film Minar was a 2021 Oscar nominee for both best screenplay and best director Lee Isaac Chung. However, it mostly doesn’t matter who directs such an effects-oriented film, as long as it stays together.

The natural, even somewhat warm acting of Edgar-Jones and Powell still brings it To Twisters its own human touch, even though the main part is the wild tornadoes created by the tech wizards.

Twisters has to be guessed in its twists and turns and for its characters. Of course, it is also entertaining in its spectacle, even though tornadoes that destroy homes and cities are a serious matter.

Cathy, Kate’s mother who runs a farm (from the TV series Intensive care unit known Maura Tierney) talks about increased tornadoes, floods and droughts, but nothing is said about the causes of these phenomena.

The word climate change is not mentioned once in the film. Certainly because climate change is a disputed issue in the United States despite all the evidence, at least the presidential candidate Donald Trump’s in the camp.

Written by Mark L. Smith, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Sasha Lane.