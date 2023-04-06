Movie Review | The persistent plumber from the classic game doesn’t save the princess but his brother in the flat Super Mario Bros animation

Animated

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. 92 min. Q7. ★★

Super Mario -you can’t do without taking risks in video games. Sometimes it’s worth cramming into a mushroom with a turtle or dropping into a pipe without knowing where it leads.

An animation made of game characters The Super Mario Bros. Movie creators do not have the same willingness to take risks as the main character of their film or the players of video games. The actual insights have already been made in the heads of the game designers.

The main characters Mario and Luigi are brothers who start their own plumbing company in Brooklyn. A loose frame is created at the beginning of the film: the father doesn’t appreciate, the tough guy in the neighborhood gets angry, and the start of the plumbing company falters. Mario already has a need to prove something when he and his brother are absorbed into another reality.

Whereas Mario ends up in the mushroom land led by Princess Peach, Luigi ends up in the war zone of Bowser, the main villain of the story. Mario has to save both the mushrooms and his brother.

This is not the first time that Mario has ended up on the big screen. In 1993, the brothers became flesh in the play Super Mario Bros. – in the movie, which doesn’t play as safe as the new version. It’s a completely goofy techno adventure.

by Aaron Horvath and by Michael Jelenic the animation he directs is of course also based on the building blocks of the Super Mario world, but perhaps even more on common hit elements. It offers nostalgia to adult viewers and speed to children.

Those who have known the game classic for a long time can shout “It’s-a-me, Mario!” – exclamation and spotting their favorite opponents. The same generation probably likes to rock out to the Beastie Boys or A-ha playing on the soundtrack. The younger generation, for whom the tenacious overalls are a new acquaintance, can be afraid of lava and watch crawling on a gorilla.

The scenes where you are closest to the original game landscape and jump from level to level are the most flat in the movie. The most tired of them is the forced bun montage accompanied by music: You remember this from that game too, huh?

We live the golden age of meta-levels and pop culture borrowings, but The Super Mario Bros. Movie feels empty. The plot is one-act, Fantasiamaisemat basic oat.

The happiest surprises can be found on the audio side. The orchestrated Game Music works perfectly, and the same can be said about the Finnish dubbing. The original version Jack Black has garnered praise as a beloved Browser, but no Took to Kallionka leave the serenade cold.

The simple pixel flow of the original game released in the 1980s still pulls better as a whole.

Written by Matthew Fogel. Produced by Christopher Meledandri and Robert Taylor. Actors Chris Pratt / Riku Nieminen, Anya Taylor-Joy / Emma Louhivuori, Jack Black / Veeti Kallio.