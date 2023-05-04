Movie review | The Norwegian film about the recent history of the Sami people is uneven but still impressive

The events of the film Let the river flow are related to the Altajoki hydroelectric project, which threatened the Sami culture of Northern Norway.

Drama

Let the river flow (Ellos eatnu – La Elva leve), directed by Ole Giæver. 124 min. K12. ★★★

in Finland Koijärvi was protected at the end of the 1970s, and soon after in Northern Norway, the damming of Altajoki was fought. The environmental movement of the new era came to the fore.

The Altajoki hydroelectric project was a matter of fate for the Sámi people of the region, because it threatened their lands and their entire culture. This is what a Norwegian says Be Giæver’s directed film Let the river flowwhere the point of view is young Ester.

Both of Ester’s parents are Sámi, but the father has died and the mother has remarried a Norwegian man. Ester returns to her hometown after getting a job as a teacher.

Esther hides his Sámi background at school and is careful not to speak his mother tongue, even though he notices that there is a Sámi boy in the class who does not open his mouth at all. In the teacher’s room, he has to endure racist jokes about smelly Lapps.

Ester’s cousin Mihkkal (Gard Emil) takes Ester to the Altajoki protesters. Mihkkal wears a Sami costume, and he awakens Ester’s awareness of his own roots. Little by little, Ester realizes that the nascent national movement specifically needs Sámi people at the forefront, and at the same time she wants to look for the reasons for her father’s death.

Altajoki’s people’s movement really became an important turning point not only in environmental protection but also in defending the rights of indigenous peoples.

Movie is tendentious and most people conform to it. The bully in the teacher’s room is stereotypical, and the other characters are not developed very deeply either.

Playing Esther Ella Marie Hætta Isaksen however, he plays his role so strongly that he freely gives space to the film’s goals. The story brings information and helps you live with the circumstances. For the Sámi, the film means awakening painful memories.

The cinematic vision comes from the cinematography, controlled sound design and music (including a Finnish Pessi Levanto). That’s why the whole is impressive despite other unevenness.

Screenplay Ole Giæver. Produced by Maria Ekerhovd. Starring Ella Marie Hætta Isaksen, Gard Emil, Sofia Jannok, Beaska Niillas.