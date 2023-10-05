Movie review | The new Group Hau movie is a concoction optimized for its target group, where the product brand comes before the story

Group Hau: A great movie will certainly entertain its audience. Questions are raised by the presentation of the Ryhmä Hau brand, which extends into fiction – and the message that individual insecurities can be overcome with the help of new superpower accessories.

Animated

Group Hau: Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie). Directed by Cal Brunker. 93 min. K7.

★★

Super popular Group Hau -the product family built around the animated series has already expanded into another full-length animated film. It’s easy to call a film a product, because it does so itself, even surprisingly cynically.

When the puppy rescue patrol gains superpowers (along with new supersuits, superdriving games, and a superbase) at the beginning of the story, the news anchor character “complains” to the audience’s parents about the number of new accessories coming.

Group Hau is a well-honed brand also in film fiction. At the beginning, the Tupu, Hupu and Lupu model scout puppies who arrive at the group’s base want to train themselves to be worthy of the brand.

In terms of narration, the film is a uniform quality and target group-optimized concoction, where you can see exciting action scenes, megalomaniacs hiding bad guys, a lot of poop humor and the power of cooperation. The core message is that even small things can do great things.

Shaking is a remake of the previous movie in the series, scaled up to magic and space. In the 2021 film, the German shepherd Vainu suffered from insecurity and the trauma of a tough childhood, but grew into a brave hero. Now, Kaja, the only girl in the original group of puppies, follows exactly the same path.

In the previous film, the girl dog Lilli, who took the trip, is still with her, but she doesn’t get to activate her superpower together with the others, so she initially has to stay as a babysitter while the others go on adventures.

The third and last girl dog is a vain poodle seen in one scene, who announces that she would like to take care of Ryhamme Hau’s social media accounts, if the idea of ​​doing the job wasn’t so “yyyy”.

For adult viewers, the film is a view into the fabric of today’s child’s world. Smartphones are an inseparable part of activities. The film screen shrinks to a thin vertical strip when the evil inventor Viktoria Vaara films herself with a cell phone. The main villain’s triumphant explanatory monologue is now spoken to the social media followers instead of the hostage.

The group Hau Puppies get superpowers in the movie.

Animation track looks with pleasure. The colorful action scenes on land, in the water and in the air are like from a fluffy Bond movie, as well as the machines that sparkle in different ways. When Kaja performs her heroic act at the end, the image suddenly brings to mind Top Gun.

Bringing in according to magic works, and justifies the seven-year age limit. For some of the youngest viewers, the movie seemed to be too much in the preview. Some started crying and some left the hall with their parents in the middle of the show.

Although the whole is entertaining, its message raises questions.

Kaja feels inferior to the others due to her smaller size, but gains self-confidence from the super strength amulet. When Kaja loses her amulet halfway through the film, Riku, the reincarnation of Risto Reipas, who leads the patrol, tells her to stay at home as a pawn.

It would be natural for the story that Kaja would then save her super-powered friends by herself, but no – she goes solo and has to be saved herself. In the end, Kaja also gets to do heroic deeds, but only with the help of magic amulets given to her by her friends.

For comparison: in fresh Puss in Bootsin the movie (2022), the heroes give up the magic they were hoping for when they realize that they are enough on their own and together.

Also Lilli’s story seems grotesque. His superpower cannot be seen or heard, so he promises to be flexible, do invisible meta work and work in the background while others are adventuring. In the end, it turns out that this is exactly his superpower: flexing and stretching! Lilli stretches and stretches like a jar, but does not break.

As such, Lilli’s story line would be suitable as a parody of the demands of modern working life, where the concept of flexibility has become a meme. I remember one of Lill’s lines in particular: “What’s more fun than discovering your own potential!”

The other dogs in the group have no other qualities than endless enthusiasm for work, honesty and selflessness. Rolle always nibbles and dreams about food, which is a constant subject of jokes.

The Finnish translation of the film deserves special thanks at a time when children’s vocabulary is dwindling and reading skills are different. Expressions such as tyiris, háive and natustelje can be heard from the mouths of the wolves. Among the idioms in use are at least “männä geeksan nuskas” and “we have a chicken to pluck”

Screenplay by Cal Brunker and Bob Barlen. In Finnish voice roles, e.g. Eeva Markkinen, Esme Kaislakari, Amy Burgess, Viivi Tamminen, Henri Piispanen, Heljä Heikkinen, Akira Takaki, Jani Karvinen.