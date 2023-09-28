Movie review | The movie about Spede isn’t even bad like Spede, it’s just indifferent

22 years after his death, Spede has received a biopic, under the wing of which his old productions can still be shown indefinitely on television.

Drama

Spede. Directed by Aleksi Delikouras. 95 min. Q7.

★★

Pertti “Spede” Pasanen has been dead for 22 years. He was a mixed worker in the film industry, an entertainer and, above all, a people’s favorite, but at the same time a mystery, whose terrible behavior has been made public in recent years, e.g. Lenita Airiston attempted rape allegation.

All of this is excellent foundation material for a biopic that could cut to the core and cause a collective re-evaluation of a past favorite.

Instead, the movie made now only manages to tell that Spede is a clown who is broken inside. This is practically a necessary condition of a dramatic film, not an insight of any kind.

Nominally Tuomas Marjamäki Spede, namely (2017) and Uuno is number one – the whole story of Turhapuro (2021) biographies, the film tells the story of Spede and his creditor from the 1960s to the 1970s.

Spede wants to be the rooster of roosters, but Vesa-Matti Loiri (Aku Sipola) eventually takes the spotlight almost entirely for himself. At the same time, the marriage falls apart, the cigarette burns and the already cheerful smile disappears from the face.

Riku Nieminen is a believable Spede in terms of appearance and habits, but he doesn’t match Spede’s Savoyard notes. However, the performance is quite impressive. The film’s problems lie in the narrative’s weakness and lack of meaning, not in the actors’ preconceptions.

Movie feels like a bunch of individual scenes that somehow work on their own, but as a whole are less than the sum of them. For example, when Spede visits his mother in Savo at the end of the film, the scene is mainly confusing, because the film has not previously made it clear in any way that his mother is important to Spede.

Or when the film very briefly shows Spede taking cough medicine just for fun, what does this mean? Why does he do that? Why are there large quantities of it in the fridge? Could it be… addiction? Maybe even drug addiction? The scene isn’t even tried to be explained, and it doesn’t connect to anything, even though the movie could have been really interesting if the addiction was ignored.

“ The movie isn’t even remotely bad.

Photography skills however, the creators have, and the 1960s look and staging are successful. The film also has small shots shot on 8-millimeter film, while the rest of the film is shot on 35-millimeter film. The shots feel like a missed opportunity. Why wasn’t anything narratively done with a clearly different look from the other shots?

The film also rounds up the harassment of women Linnea Leinon to play a composite character that does not depict any real person, just so as not to offend anyone. Once, Spede tries to enter her apartment, but cannot. That’s it.

The look of the 1960s has been successful in the Spede film.

If on film there is a really strong theme, it is Spede’s understanding and frustration that his works are considered trash in Yle’s corridors. Colleagues tell Spede that he could have been a real artist. The critics beat everything, and Spede, on the other hand, is ready to beat the critics.

For a moment it felt like I was watching a meta-movie: maybe the attempt was to make a movie as bad as Spede usually did, and to prepare already within the movie for the critical reception it would receive. But no, the movie isn’t even remotely bad.

If I were mean, I would say the film was made so that MTV can run its Uuno Turhapuro marathons for the next ten years and show this film on top of them.

Script by Antti Heikkinen and Aleksi Delikouras, producers Olli Haikka and Marko Talli, starring Riku Nieminen, Joonas Nordman, Aku Sipola, Mikko Töyssy, Minka Kuustonen, Linnea Leino, Lauri Tilkanen.

Correction 28.9. at 12:26 p.m.: In the review, it was erroneously written that the film would have “small shots shot on film, or they have been made to look like that in post-production”. The mentioned shots were shot on 8-millimeter film, while the rest of the film was shot on 35-millimeter film.