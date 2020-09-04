Movie Review | The last X-Men movie is a bold attempt to combine teenage horror and superheroes, but it doesn’t quite work

The New Mutants will only appear on the fifth premiere attempt after many twists and changes.

Horror

The New Mutants, directed by Josh Boone. Starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton. 94 min. K 12. ★★

In The series of films about the X-Men mutants, which began in 2000 and was hugely successful, is now coming to an end The New Mutants.

Josh Boonen the film is a bold attempt to break the superhero genre by making a teenage horror of young mutants. Teenagers struggle with their deadly forces, painful traumas, and disintegrating reality. The combination does not quite work, but it also offers good moments.

Dani Moonstar (Blu Hunt) ends up in a strange care facility after the destruction of his reserve. There, he and four other young mutants are trained to master their forces.

Dr Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga), however, the motives are obviously bleak and there is a larger plot behind it all. Young people need to overcome their bickering and anxiety to overcome the inevitable dawn.

Game of Thrones Aryana familiar Maisie Williams does a pretty good role as Rahne as a wolf. Stranger Thingsin Charlie Heaton can be anxious in front of the camera this time Samina. Anya Taylor-Joylla there is the most room to detach in the role of Ilyana, Henry Zagalla while Roberton played the least.

The movie effort breakage. Like the film’s mutants, neither does it seem to know what its superpower is and is a little fluttering here and there. Part of the reason, perhaps the big reason, is the film’s unfortunate production history.

The New Mutants was shot in 2017 and was originally scheduled to appear as early as spring 2018. The three planned new afternoons had time to come and go, until the film now finally appears for the fifth time.

Additional descriptions and changes were enough along the way. With them, the film changed many times, ranging from a horror film to a lighter teen movie and a superhero film and back.

It’s a pity. Josh Boonen and Knate Leen the story of facing one’s own fears and accepting one’s own difference is in itself beautiful and important. The idea is, of course, the familiar and guaranteed X-Men, but with a new twist. The framework is also exciting and has a lot of fun potential in the characters. Young Actors try.

The New Mutants was supposed to be the beginning of a new era of mutants in the X-Men movie world. Now, Disney, who also bought this film through the Fox deal, has reset the Marvel mutants and started their story all over again.

The New Mutants in part, it remains to be a bit of an orphan decision for one important era of superhero films.