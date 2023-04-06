Movie Review | The humor of the children’s animation about the tooth fairy is grimly poking fun at chubby

Living in a competitive society, the fairy Orvokki is discouraged after being released, but befriends a lonely girl.

The Tooth Fairy, directed by Caroline Origer. 85 min. S. ★

It’s not easy to be young, especially not a young tooth fairy. In an animated film for the whole family The tooth fairy the world of little critters that pull out children’s loose teeth is not at all as gentle as it might seem at first.

If you take a closer look, it reminds you of the performance and competition society that drives individuals to the brink of exhaustion, with a touch of reality TV. To claim their place as full-fledged members of the community, the tooth fairy dancers must demonstrate their skills in front of a panel of judges and an audience as the disco girl pumps the beat. And of course, there is an ugly competition between the test takers.

In this group some kind of exception is Orvokki, a sloth’s bulging sweet tooth. She doesn’t possess most of the skills required of a tooth fairy, but whatever. Instead of disciplined learning, he resorts to pissing.

Before long, the puller Oriole lures herself into the human world to complete a tooth-finding mission, but unfortunately she can’t get out of there anymore.

In children’s films and literature, troublemakers who break norms and follow their own rules are by no means unfamiliar characters. Sometimes the mischief produces unbridled humor, and other times the characters may even grow from anti-heroes to true heroes, as long as they get to show off their talents.

Also from Orvoki let’s try to make a more sympathetic case when dealing with the Maisa girl who is in pain in a new family. Together, they decide to save the city’s last natural oasis from the mercies of a grinder planning a luxury hotel. At the same time, you will find out why the flower-magician Violet doesn’t really fit in with the tooth fairies.

Finding one’s strengths, family relationships and concern for the environment are all important themes, but by Caroline Origer in the film directed and co-written by several screenwriters, their handling is sloppy, even sloppy.

Even for fast ones the humor characteristic of animations does not save now, because there is none. Unless you count laughing at Orvoki’s clumsiness and chubbyness. The tone of that is somewhat grim. If you happen to get stuck on the window frames from your rear, it can be a little amusing.

But laughing at a fairy who gets caught on her ass the third time is closer to bullying.