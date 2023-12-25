Movie review | The humor in a Swedish action film is as bad as in the Finnish comedies of the entire nation

The Swedish Last Start is a remake of the Norwegian film Børning.

Comedy, Action

Last start (Ett sista race). Directed by Edward af Sillén. 114 min. Q7.

★★

street legend, “Shortcut” Dennis (David Hellenius), has moved to the right side of the law and lives a mostly miserable life as a gas station and kiosk keeper. The police have taken away the driver's license and Dennis has to get around on a granny bike. Through a few twists and turns, and especially with his estranged daughter Hanna (Elsa Öhrn) because of this Dennis ends up once again competing against his arch nemesis TT (Jonas Karlsson) against. Previous wins are 13–13.

The race starts in Hjo and ends in Jällivaara. The distance is more than 1,300 kilometers, and the road is full of various obstacles, bad jokes and one electric car driver. Ten Sharp's You is ringing.

On a large canvas you rarely see action movies with racing in exactly the same places as in Finland. It's a shame that the film also looks like it was made with a small budget in Finland.

Racing rarely feels like the cars are really moving fast. The illusion of speed is shattered already in the first scene, where it is obvious that the cars are moving at a walking pace.

Last start is a remake of the Norwegian one Børning: The Fast & The Funniest from the movie from 2014. The name tells you where it got its inspiration from. Last start like its Norwegian predecessor, tends more towards humor. The humor is cheap, conventionally conservative and the dialogue mostly dreamy. The caricatures of petrol heads, electric car drivers, those dreaming of retirement in Spain and policemen are all of their time. You don't dare to do anything controversial, maybe with the exception of the very last picture.

Sometimes you even get to the point of smiling, as in the constant joke throughout the film, that to think, there is a Lidl in Spain too and it is only 200 meters from the front door. Or: “I thumbed the radio so that it is always on P1.” “You can't do that!”

Part of the jokes goes light meta. You can get it with money (Quick Cash) movies are laughed at. When cars are wedged off the road, they hit barns. When there is a combination of vehicles across the road, drive under it at full speed so that the station wagon Volvo turns into a convertible. It is the only car that is really scrapped. Maybe I couldn't afford anything else.

One devil can be heard, a Finnish-Dane playing the policeman Mörki Sara Soulien from the mouth.

It is still the best European production of the same car action comedy genre by Luc Besson written and produced by Taxi-a movie where you were fighting on the streets of Marseille so that you really felt it. It's been 25 years.

Written by Hallvard Bræin, Christopher Grøndahl & David Hellenius, produced by Stefan H. Lindé starring David Hellenius, Malin Åkerman, Jonas Karlsson, Elsa Öhrn & Sara Soulié.