Movie Review | The hero animals fight against the villainous guinea pig in an exciting animation

The DC Superpet League brings a bunch of superpowered pets to the big screen. It’s a pity that the otherwise funny and engaging animated film is terribly overlong.

Animated

DC League of Super Pets (DC League of Super-Pets USA 2022), dir. Jared Stern. 106 min. Q7.

★★★

by DC Comics superhero team Justice League is a familiar sight on the big screen, but what about superhero pets? Animated movie DC League of Super Pets introduces a furry troupe led by the Man of Steel himself, Krypto the Labrador retriever.

In the thin background story, Krypto and Iron Man’s harmonious coexistence is disrupted when the master falls in love and the dog feels left out. Välirikko hits such a nasty seam that the Iron Man is soon kidnapped. However, behind everything is not Lex Luthor, the arch-nemesis of the Man of Steel, or in a way it is: the strings are pulled by the catal villain guinea pig branded Luthor.

Ruining over his abandonment, Krypton can’t help but start a messy rescue operation. It gets a bunch of animals that run away from the foundling shelter to help it. Each of the outcasts has a superpower.

The Man of Steel’s dog Krypto takes on the lead role in the film, where he has to rescue his kidnapped master.

The first super pets first appeared in DC Comics comics already in the 60s. In addition to Krypto, the group originally included a super cat, a super horse and a super monkey. Jared Stern’s to guide and together of John Whittingotn the lineup for the scripted film has been shuffled: now Krypto is joined by a boxer, a pig, a turtle and a squirrel. Each will become the pet of one of the Justice League members.

Like so many mainstream animated films, too DC League of Super Pets rely on humor. Stern has previously been writing comedies, among other things The Internship (2013) and Animation films The Lego Batman Movie (2017) and The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017). The trick tricking, which belongs to the type of sport, is therefore carried out with a routine.

Sadly otherwise, the funny and entertaining animated film is terribly overlong. It suffers from the same symptoms as superhero movies in general – towards the end, it’s already a slog. The lightheartedness is always replaced by new “surprising” plot twists and megalomaniacal final battles with obligatory explosions.

In Finnish voice roles: Lari Halme, Joonas Saartamo, Ria Kataja, Petteri Summanen, Anna-Maija Tuokko, Hanna Pakarinen, Antti Lang, Jenni Poikelus, Iikka Forss.