Movie review | The great Mean Girls has been turned into a boring musical after 20 years – why?

If there's one good thing to come out of the new Mean Girls, maybe it'll get people to watch the original, smart comedy.

The year 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls wasn't a huge hit in Finland at one time.

Too bad, because in the morass of idiotic teen comedies Mean Girls was and is something completely different: intelligent and dangerous. Mean Girls is full of jokes that are better than each other, because the film dares to mock and laugh at the painful reality, the small-mindedness of high school-age people, but actually all people, and the popularity contest. Still, the heart of the film is warm, even sensitive.

That Ivan and the combination of sensitivity made the movie sexy too, no Lindsey Lohan's lead role, although the outstanding performance may be the high point of Lohan's career.

The film was made into a Broadway musical in 2018. Now that musical has been adapted back into a film. The result is dull, less intelligent and harmless.

The plot is very much the same as before: 16-year-old Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) returns to the United States from a 12-year trip to Africa and has to go to public school for the first time ever. Everything is terrible because he is at the bottom of the social hierarchy. He quickly makes two friends, Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian's (Jaquel Spivey). They entice Cady to join a clique of popular Fakes that includes the school's mean queen, Regina George (Renee Rapp) with their followers. Soon, Cady is a scheming monster herself.

The plot is carried through compared to the previous one by correcting it, so that there is time for the music. At the same time, the characters have remained pastiches of the previous, much better film.

You're joking are also largely the same, but their timing is a bit wrong all the time. It is a cardinal error when the original Mean Girls the timing of the jokes was perfect.

The jokes are also partly watered down. Example: in the original film, when the physical education teacher was caught making out with the high school students, this part and the jokes about it have not even been included anymore. The new jokes are mostly references to the original movie, lazy fan service.

Everything could be forgiven if the musical parts were inventive. They are not. The songs are meaningless and humorless, and the choreography is nowhere near the comparison points of recent times La La Land and Barbie. There was something surprising about the musical parts of those films. In the new In Mean Girls there is nothing to indicate that.

Written by Tina Fey & Nell Benjamin, produced by Lorne Michaels & Tina Fey, starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho and Christopher Briney.