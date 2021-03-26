Movie Review | The giant budget Wonder Woman 1984 is a boring superhero clump with enough illogicality – the film premiered on HBO Nordic

The 2017 Wonder Woman was a successful superhero film, but the confusing sequel achieves its charm only momentarily.

Adventure

Wonder Woman 1984. Directed by Patty Jenkins. Starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal. 151 min. ★★

I left the budget Wonder Woman 1984 is yet another film whose distribution patterns were put new by the coronavirus pandemic. It had a limited screen premiere at Christmas in the United States and a few other countries, but HBO’s streaming services became the main distribution channel. In Finland, the film will now premiere on HBO Nordic.

The year 2017 Wonder Woman was one gratifying case in the mass of superhero movies. The DC company’s cartoon character Wonderful in the film had a good vibe: it was nicely light, but there was also an edge. Smooth, good entertainment.

It would still not have been worth expecting the same for the sequel, even if the instructor is the same. Wonder Woman 1984 achieves the charm of its predecessor only momentarily. It’s a messy and unbalanced clump. It feels as if the whole was not under the control of the authors at all.

First Wonder Woman ranked during World War I, now in the 1980s, as the title of the sequel suggests. Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) is still not out of date. He lives in Washington, works at the Smithsonian Museum as an archaeologist, and in addition he prevents crimes in his superhero character.

Diana also longs for her old love, behind the pilot ace Steve Trevor, who died in the previous film – that is, more than 60 years earlier. It doesn’t really fit into the image of an independent and feminist female hero the kind of Wonder Woman is tried Wonder Woman movies to create.

The museum also employs shy geologist Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig). Barbara envies confident Diana and would like to become like her. This is what happens when an ancient stone sent to a museum for examination is revealed to be a magical object created by the gods and fulfilling desires.

Barbara begins to become bolder, more style-conscious, and socially capable — and physically superhumanly strong. Diana’s secret wish, on the other hand, walks against her at the party: Steve, who has returned from the dead (Chris Pine).

Then the lousy oil millionaire and TV celebrity Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) gets the magic stone in his hands and begins to use its powers on his world conquest trees. The realization of hopes also has nasty consequences, which many of the characters in the film get to notice.

The most interesting character in the film is Barbara Minerva, skilfully portrayed by Kristen Wiig.­

The first more than six hours Wonder Woman 1984 seems even more promising. It has the same airy perky going as in the first part. From then on, the film actually deteriorates steadily towards the end.

The plot revolving around the stone that fulfills the wishes is vague and uninteresting. The “Watch What You Want” theme is ancient and overused, familiar from about a billion tales, short stories, episodes of a TV series, and you know what story.

Some of the characters work, some do not. Gal Gadot is miraculously charismatic, as in Part One. Somehow he still stumbles in this movie. Chris Pinen’s Steve Trevor is exclusively boring. Maybe that’s why there doesn’t seem to be a spark at all between Steven and Diana, even though it should be a cross-border love story of the century.

Pedro Pascal’s Max Lord, on the other hand, is like a child’s tale, a fool and a pathetic expression. There should be something threatening in the main villain of the superhero movie.

Kristen Wiig is responsible for the best role performance. In the first half of the film, she is just as great as a goblin and a Barbara enjoying her new strength. But then Barbara turns into a human cheetah, for reasons that remain a bit obscure, and Wiig’s skills are overwhelmed by the disguise of the hut as well as the fur suit.

When with the exception of the equally fast-paced car chase, the action scenes do not tint, leaving mainly the bongling of plot gaps and illogicalities.

Why doesn’t anyone in Washington recognize Wonderland and Diana Prince as the same person, even though Diana doesn’t even wear Clark Kent-style glasses in civilian life? How can Steve only fly that with a modern fighter, even though he has only piloted World War I aircraft before? What is Max Lord’s plan for world conquest, after all, even?

There is no big loss for that Wonder Woman 1984 screen distribution was interrupted in Finland.