The Spanish-French film Robot Dreams was nominated for an Oscar this spring.

Robot Dreams, directed and written by Pablo Berger. 102 min. Q7.

★★★★

How other people’s luck may seem unfair. And in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the big city, you just want to grow.

Spanish-French animation Robot Dreams is full of difficult emotions, loneliness and fleeting connections.

The film, which was nominated for an Oscar for best animation, reaches for something essential about the difficulty of human relationships. The script impresses with its psychological maturity.

of the 1980s A dog living in New York builds a robot for himself as a friend. Earth, Wind and Fire is the signature piece of immediate shared happiness September-classic.

The milieu, the animal-inhabited New York of the mid-1980s, is visualized with almost documentary-like care. References to the clothing styles of the time and for example Keith Haring’s wall paintings feel like a good era instead of superficial barracks nostalgia.

Skillful sound design and music choices complete the vivid impression of a city that is easy to immerse yourself in.

Even the character of the dog appears in my mind as a 1980’s New Yorker who can of course afford a nice apartment, even though he is not shown doing any kind of work.

Fateful due to a mistake, the new best friends are separated from each other. The next opportunity to meet is far away.

The seasons change and the dog finds new acquaintances to replace the robot, but for a long time no one fills the gap left by the machine friend.

That’s how it goes: as an adult, it’s brutally difficult to find new friends. At least durable ones.

Maintaining friendships can be at least as difficult. A bad conscience and guilt are paralyzing when everything seems to remind you of a friend left aside.

The robot’s physical condition deteriorates as the dog continues its life. The always smiling figure sees himself in his dreams Busby Berkeley in a Hollywood musical number reminiscent of choreography.

Robot Dreams has been adapted by the American by Sara Varon from the cartoon, whose clean-lined drawing style it also largely adapts. Two-dimensional animation can only be praised for its pleasant fluidity.

Tell me Robot Dreams more platonic or romantic love is left open. Queer meanings don’t need to be dug deep.

For its color despite Robot Dreams is not intended for a children’s audience, although there is actually nothing unsuitable for children.

Of course, I may be underestimating children. I still think they will have a bad time in the film’s melancholic and rather humorless company.

However, for emotionally sensitive adults, it can hit just the right spot.

No voice actors.