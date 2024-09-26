Movie review | The four-star robot animation has a special effect: it makes you want to go to the forest

Movie review|The wild robot appeals to emotions without hesitation – and also succeeds in it. There are also serious topics.

The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. In the wild robot animation, Roz the robot ends up on an island inhabited by wild animals and raises a baby goose. The film deals with the coexistence of machines and nature and the experience of loneliness. The film directed by Chris Sanders is based on Peter Brown's children's books.

Animated

Wild Robot, directed by Chris Sanders. 102 min. Q7. ★★★★

With this movie has a special effect: after seeing it, you really want to go to the autumn forest for a walk.

The Dreamworks production presents the forests, mountains and beaches as a spectacle that appeals to the emotions in such a way that even a city dweller alienated from nature begins to sneeze at the scent of conifers.

Rozzum 7134 -robot, better known as Roz, ends up battered on an island covered in forest and inhabited by wild animals. Sököbotti is able to adapt to its environment, and devotes itself to it as if performing a programmed task.

However, in a series of unfortunate coincidences, it accidentally destroys the geese’s nest so that only one egg remains intact. When a little gosling hatches from the egg, it is of course stamped on Rozi.

And so we get two stories of growth at once, as Roz tries to grow into a mother to a chick called Brightbill, and this in turn into a bird of its kind.

If Brightbill finally got its own wings, Roz could return to the hoots of its makers.

Machine and the human relationship has been explored in countless films, but does the pattern change when the human is replaced by an animal?

Not exactly. Both Roz and Brightboy and the partners are basically human-like sentient and speaking creatures, as you would expect from animations aimed at the general public.

A wild robot still not quite up to par with most mainstream animation. Not everything is built on, for example, the jokey humor of funny animal characters.

The coexistence of robots and nature cannot go on without commotion. It’s not just a place for laughs. In the film, communication problems often underline the experience of loneliness.

So Roz, Brightbill and Fink the fox who gets involved are all on their own, but they find their purpose by supporting each other.

Director-writer by Chris Sanders (e.g. This is how to train your dragons, Lilo & Stitch) have big themes in mind.

The humanoid Roz represents the possibility of achieving good with technology, as long as it is in the right hands. On the other hand, the crowd of Roz-like but impersonal robots also gives a glimpse of the side that has always been associated with technology: fear and uncontrollable destructive power.

Small references to the science fiction tradition are also embedded in the film, such as Karel Čapek too to the play RUR (1920).

Of course, there is also friendship, cooperation and finding your own way without forgetting environmental protection.

by Peter Brown a film based on children’s books appeals to emotions without hesitation – and it also succeeds in that.

“ The film also deals with loneliness.

by Kris Bowers the music roars and the picture cools the mountain cliffs, wide beaches and rises to the heights, so that everyone will surely understand their own smallness. Be it a gosling, a robot or a spectator sitting in the dark of a cinema.

Written by Chris Sanders and Peter Brown. Heljä Heikkinen, Paavo Kerosuo, Riku Leskinen, Toivo Luoma, Jarmo Koski, Riitta Havukainen as Finnish voices.