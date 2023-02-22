Movie Review | The Finnish horror movie, which has been sold in more than a hundred countries, slips into unintentional comedy at the end

Koputus, directed by Joonas Pajunen and crime writer Max Seeck, combines family drama with forest mythology.

Horror / thriller

Knocking, directed by Joonas Pajunen and Max Seeck. 89 min. K16. ★★

Because he Would a genuinely scary modern horror film be made in Finland? The type of sport has been invested in in recent years, but the final results have not been particularly chilling. Finland’s own Hereditary, Goodnight Mommy or Martyrs have been made to wait in vain.

Even a knock there is no such thing. Entrepreneur Joonas Pajunen and crime writer Max Seeck’s the film he directed is perhaps rather a thriller, and very generic in terms of images and plot.

Considering their background, the duo handles their role satisfactorily, but the inexperience shows in shaky acting direction and visual confusion. The whole shows more the desire to make a horror film than the need to tell this particular story.

Knock begins with a prologue reminiscent of the pilot of a crime series, where the police find a man’s body in the yard. In the corner of the bedroom is a cage where a little girl is hiding.

This is where we jump to the present. Sisters Maria (Inka Kallén), Mikko (Pekka Strang) and Matilda (Saana Koivisto) inherit the house seen in the prologue where their parents have been murdered. The house is going up for sale, but the trio decide to visit the place one more time.

At home, the siblings reminisce about their stormy childhood. Flashbacks show an aggressive father (Niko Saarela) and mother (Olga Temonen), which has fascinated the mythology of the region. There is a strange knocking in the trees.

Seeck too and Pajunen’s script wisely gives space to the characters in the first half. This shows Seeck’s background as a successful crime writer. The viewer needs to know the main characters for the horrors at the end to have meaning.

Unfortunately, the backgrounds are opened unnecessarily slowly, and the long-lasting uncertainty is not compensated by strong images and atmosphere.

Cameraman Matti Eerikäinen captures the forest in some places handsomely and Tuomas Kantelinen the creaking and knocking of the branches mixes nicely with the orchestral music, but the overall look of the film is not uniform or original.

One big problem is the house. In real estate horror, architecture and interior design play a central role, but The knocking the apartment is an impersonal, overcrowded mess. There is no sign that the house was ever lived in.

The epoch is also false. The flashbacks apparently take place in the early 2000s, but the interior and clothes are like from a barracks. Nowadays, there are smart phones, but the gas station looks like crap. The horror in Finland a year ago comes to mind The Twinwhich was also difficult to understand when looking at what time we were moving.

The acting performances are uneven, which is probably the reason for the text and direction. The main sufferer is Pekka Strang, who has to both explain things openly to the viewer and endure quite difficult mood changes. The worst lines in the movie are heard from his mouth, such as the Google Translate-esque “I feel like it’s happening again. Something bad.”

Last the show wraps the plot around motherhood. The associated fears and traumas are standard in horror films, and not Knock say something memorable about them.

At the end, there are also a couple of scares, which we use the sound design to make the most of. After a long primer, they actually feel quite lovely, although it would be more elegant to let the pictures and events speak for themselves.

The knocking the distribution rights have been pre-sold to more than a hundred countries, and last fall it was shown at the genre festival Sitges’ racing series. According to the release, the film “raised interest” and “also received applause during the screening”.

Apart from one great camerawork, I can’t think of anything in the film to applaud.

At least not for the last images, which slip into unintentional comedy – above all because the creators clearly imagine they’ve done something truly horrific.

One embarrassing additional twist is hidden in the end credits. That’s why it’s not a good idea to stay in the theater.

The Knock comes to cinemas on February 22nd.

Script Joonas Pajunen and Max Seeck, producers Jukka Helle, Markus Selin, Hanna Virolainen. Starring Pekka Strang, Inka Kallén, Saana Koivisto.