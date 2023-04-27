Movie Review | The film shot with an old cell phone is a gentle fantasy about marginalization

No one looks you in the eye to show you which direction young filmmakers might be taking domestic cinema.

Fantasy

No one looks you in the eye, directed by Jesse Jalonen. 65 min. Q7. ★★★

His director Jesse Jalonen and the final work of a few other authors from Aalto University is an exceptional domestic film in a couple of ways. Firstly No one will look you in the eye is filmed entirely with an old Nokia mobile phone and secondly, it represents in its own way a fantasy genre that rarely appeared in domestic cinema.

The central characters of the film are two people suffering from a rare syndrome. Ninni is a 25-year-old single and Tuomas is the single father of a small daughter. Both have a syndrome called Louis Le Prince Syndrome, which means that other people cannot see or hear them except through a camera and a microphone.

Ninni (Ida-Maria Olva) tries to form a relationship with his foreign acquaintance and Tuomas (Arttu Timlin) lives happily with his daughter, as she is the only person who can see and hear him without aids.

But Ninn’s friend gets tired of dating through the camera and microphone and Tuomaksen’s daughter Oona (Kimiya Eskandari) suddenly stops seeing and hearing his father. Ninni is left alone and Oona ends up in a foster home.

Movie was photographed with a Nokia C5 phone from 2010. The image is sometimes dim and fuzzy, and sometimes surprisingly bright. At least the trick shows that if you can shoot an entire movie with such an old phone, then newer ones without a doubt.

“Invisibility syndrome” can be considered a metaphor for loneliness and exclusion. In the film, those who are capable of it remain bystanders not only to the rest of the world, but also to their own lives, and thus inevitably get sidetracked. The impression is emphasized by documentary shots of the city’s impersonal bustle on the streets and in the subway.

No one will look you in the eye is interesting with its fantasy elements as an indication of at least one direction in which young filmmakers might take domestic cinema in the future. Jesse Jalonen said in the preview of the film that his new film also contains fantasy.

Fictional naming the syndrome Louis Le Prince syndrome has its own joke. Louis Le Prince was a French inventor who is known to be the first in the world to record a moving image with the rudimentary movie camera he developed in 1888.

However, Le Prince did not have time to exploit the commercial potential of his invention, as he disappeared without a trace in 1890, and his fate was never known.

Screenplay by Jesse Jalonen, starring Ida-Maria Olva, Arttu Timlin, Kimiya Eskandari.