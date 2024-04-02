Movie review | The fifth Ghostbusters is a warm-up for the reboot, but the ghost gang is still likable

The ghost gang now faces an ancient god of monsters, and the retro spirit has not been forgotten.

Tension

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, directed by Gil Kenan, 115 min. K12. ★★★

In 1984 premiered comedic thriller Ghostbusters – Ghost gang is one of the great favorite films of the 1980s. It also spawned an entire industry. Ghostbusters II came 1989, and the third film would have followed immediately if not Bill Murray would have refused to repeat his role again.

So Ghostbusters continued their adventures in three animated series made for TV before a kind of female version of the subject was completed in 2016, star-studded Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig. 2021 was then the time for a real reboot.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife followed by Harold Ramis the stages of Egon Spengler's daughter and her family in Oklahoma, played in the original films. Be that as it may, the family became the new Ghostbusters team, for which Murray, by Ernie Hudson, By Dan Aykroyd and by Annie Potts the original gang provided backing. Ramis could no longer participate, as he transferred to the heavenly ghost gang in 2014.

Fresh Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire so it's already the warm-up of the re-warm-up. It is dedicated to the person who directed the two original films and created the whole concept For Ivan Reitmanwho died in 2022. At the same time Frozen Empire is the 40th anniversary film of the entire series.

Spengler's daughter Callie (Carrie Coon) now lives in New York with her children Phoebe (McKenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and her new husband Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd) ball. Together with the original ghostbusters, they fight against the ghosts that still haunt the earth.

Briton by Gil Kenan In the film directed by The Ghostbusters must use all their resources to block the orc's inches. At the same time, Phoebe befriends a nice ghost, Melody, who died in a fire at the age of 16 (Emily Alyn Lind) with.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is just as likable as the previous parts of the series and also has a nice retro feel, but starts its actual story a little slowly. Before that, it flourishes in, among other things, all kinds of new family designs. There should be more humor too.

Cast are pleasant, but the old ghost gang could have been written with both nastier lines and a little more to do. Now they are a bit of extras in the hustle and bustle, but considering the teenage audience, this is indeed done, at least when you take into account that 15-year-old Phoebe is clearly the central character.

The closing stages are then again mostly digital fireworks, as they always are in these kinds of films these days.

of the 1970s pace William Atherton reprises his thankless role as sleazy Mayor Walter Peck from the first Ghostbustersfrom the movie.

by Ray Parker Jr theme song Ghostbusters-film from 1984 was a big hit at the time and is still sometimes played on the radio in our country. Yes, it can be heard in this new film as well, although in a slightly modernized way.

Written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman, starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd.