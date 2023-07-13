Movie review | The familiar musketeers from Kasar knock out their opponents in a fascinating but unambitiously realized adventure story

Spanish animation brings a familiar story to a new audience.

Three Musketeers, directed by Toni Garcia. 84 min. Q7.

★★

by Alexander Dumas an adventure classic The three Musketeers (1844) has been turned into a movie several times over the years. But Spanish animation The three Musketeers seems familiar anyway, down to its signature music. That’s right, the film is based on an animation series already completed in the 1980s, which was also shown here in Finland in the 1980s and 1990s. The signature tune is really the same, Guido and By Maurizio De Angelis handwriting.

In a story aimed at a children’s audience, there is also a small possibility of nostalgia.

The story is familiar. The young swordsman D’Artagnan goes to Paris in the 17th century in his quest to become part of the king’s musketeers. In addition to enthusiasm, he is obliged by the family’s legacy, after all, his father has been in the same job before.

In Paris, for the first time, he manages to challenge not one but three musketeers to a duel. On top of all that, they are the best of warriors: the mighty Athos, the master fighter Porthos and the poetic soul Aramis. After a showdown, the trio takes D’Artagnan under their wing, and soon the four set out to prove their bravery in a real job. The obligatory humorous character, Pip, a mouse disguised as D’Artagnan’s gun-bearer, comes to help.

Musketeers are met by the Catalan Cardinal Richelieu, who with his henchmen is plotting the king’s death.

The animation, which looks clunky by today’s standards, relies on the action, and therefore the age limit is appropriate. Swords swing and fists speak as musketeers put their opponents on strike. Sometimes we wink at crushes, as the heroes of the past used to do. At least you can’t use a fresh extract or any updated version Toni Garcia guided by and Douglas Langdale to praise the scripted film.

The film moves forward without any particular ambition and a bit too long, but at least it brings the fascinating adventure story within the reach of new generations. And of course, the slogan of the musketeers sticks to the children’s audience like a burdock: one for all and all for one!

Spain 2021. Directed by Toni Garcia. Valtteri Turunen, Jani Karvinen, Peter Pihlström, Jarmo Mäkinen, Heljä Heikkinen, Paavo Kerosuo, Ilona Chevakova as Finnish voices.