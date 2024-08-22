Movie review | The expected new version of The Crow does not take off: Bill Skarsgård is a tattooed “emo”

Movie review|The new version of the 1994 dramatic classic moves further and further away from the original cartoon work.

The Crow, directed by Rupert Sanders. 110 min. K16.

★★

JO Barr wrote and drew in the late 1980s The Crow – cartoon. The bloody work was an attempt to deal with the accidental death of his girlfriend. In the story, the muscular one Alice Cooper the goth-looking hero Eric returns from the dead to take revenge on his girlfriend’s killers.

Alex Proyas directed the stylized dark dramatization in 1994. Musavideomaine’s handsome film became a legend when the lead actor Brandon Lee died in a shooting accident during filming. It is a cult classic whose influence can be seen in, among other things Christopher Nolan’s Batmanin the movies.

The movie got bad sequels. Attempts have been made to get the new version up and running for more than ten years.

Now it finally appears, and the result is not too strange.

Cartoon and the 1994 film begin with the death of the main characters. The past is just flashbacks.

Now instead we see Eric (Bill Skarsgård) and Shellyn (singer FKA Twigs) of a love story. This is a typical “psychologically immersive remake”, but it just loses the intensity of the original.

Whereas Brandon Lee was a fascinating goth horse, Skarsgård is a stunning tattooed mother. It-the grimacing of Skarsgård, who rose to fame as the evil clown in the films, starts to work in the last half hour, but it is preceded by an hour and a half of boring shuffling.

FKA Twigs is not bad in her role, but not memorable either, mostly sensual.

Proyas succeeded balance between sensitivity and violence, but Sanders does not make his film aesthetically coherent. In addition, he Stumbles in the basics.

At first it is difficult to understand who is in the picture and why. It should be mentioned that Laura Birn reads a few lines in a thin supporting role.

Eric’s enemy is invented by Roeg (Danny Huston), who has supernatural powers. There is a lot of traffic across the line between life and death, which robs Eric’s character of its tragic uniqueness.

Violence is brutal. At first, it feels authentic in its messiness, but accelerates into Hong Kong style. The climax is a murder ballet on the stairs of the opera house that slips into the comic side.

Also Dark City directed by Alex Proyas The Crow was a 90s movie Tim Burton’s Batman’s and by David Fincher Seven’s style rainy inexplicable aesthetics that are no longer made.

It worked because it was simply straightforward. Now there is an explanation, a boring background story and poor psychologizing.

The romantic darkness is wasted. The music is Joy Division after all, but Rimbaud too read in the sunshine.

Written by Zach Baylin and William Schneider, starring Bill Skarsgård, FKA Twigs, Danny Huston.