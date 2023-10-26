Movie review | The Euphoria star shines in a film about a whistleblower whose dialogue is based entirely on an authentic interrogation tape

Sydney Sweeney plays Reality Winner in the drama comedy, whose peculiar execution produces a surreal atmosphere.

Drama

Reality. Directed by Tina Satter. 83 min. K7.

★★★

Tina Satterin guided by Reality works best if the viewer knows nothing About Reality Winner. A small American drama is built on one scene, but drains the tension from it by pawning essential information.

The end result is an absolute process description in terms of methods, but also a deliciously strange thriller about the capture of a major information leaker.

In 2018 Twenty-something Reality Winner was sentenced to prison for leaking secret documents to the online media The Intercept. It was the longest sentence in US history for that crime.

The documents showed that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Winner accessed them through the internal network of his employer, the security authority NSA.

Reality tells Winner (Sydney Sweeney) of capture: how CIA agents (Josh Hamilton and Marchant Davis) showed up at Winner’s door and started searching the house, interrogating him and taking him away.

The dialogue is entirely from the audio recording of the capture. Interrogation, forced conversation, hesitation and struggle are all based on the tape. Sometimes dialogue is replaced with real audio.

At first, the method feels shackled, when every slur and strange choice of words is taken into account. As if the Actors were not at home with the dialogue.

Slowly, the form starts to work precisely because the authors don’t seem to understand the basic text either. The agents slur their words, seem unsure, and laugh at odd moments. The awkward atmosphere becomes surreal.

“ Satter strips the film of almost all context.

Reality is a story about a young woman who gets frustrated with the news, finds a way to influence and becomes responsible. But it is also a treatise on social relations in a pressurized situation.

It’s on the bottom Tina Satterin A Broadway play Is This a Room.

In his first film, Satter makes excellent use of film techniques. The characters become silent and disappear from the picture whenever they say something that has been censored from the interview tape. Intense close-ups of Winner’s face alternately show distress and strange calmness.

EuphoriaSweeney, known from the series, skilfully peels back his character layer by layer. We can’t get to the core in less than an hour and a half.

Satter strips the film of almost all context. Winner has been considered a martyr who was punished for a patriotic act. The Intercept has been criticized for its inability to protect its source.

If you want, you can get the context elsewhere. A documentary just premiered in the United States Reality Winnerand will be completed next year by Susanna Fogel (The Spy Who Dumped Me) directed black comedy. When Reality and Reality Winner was taken away, that’s the name of course Winner.

Starring Sydney Sweeney, Marchant Davis, Josh Hamilton.