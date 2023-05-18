Movie review | The drag movie Fast & Furious X is too long, too boring and too everything

The 10th part of the Kaahari series no longer deserves a welcome.

17.5. 17:00 | Updated 13:20

Fast & Furious X (Fast X), directed by Louis Leterrier. 140 min. K12. ★★

In 2001 on film Crazy heads the series of Fast & Furious films that started is finally coming to an end. And not too soon, because the series has been repeating itself too much for a long time.

In the original film, FBI agent Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) was tasked with infiltrating a gang that organized car thefts and illegal street racing, led by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel). Eventually the men became friends and Brian became a member of Toretto’s “family” of friends and relatives.

The next couple of films in the series still followed the formula of the original, but then there was a big change, as a result of which the members of Toretto’s gang became freelance agents employed by the government, tasked with stopping all kinds of super-terrorists and enemies. In other words, we went to James Bond landscapes, even though cars still remained an essential part of the stories.

Summer mega premieres starting Fast & Furious X is actually the eleventh film in the series if you count the spin off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019). The events of the film originate from the fifth part of the series, where Toretto’s gang stopped and killed the Brazilian gangster Hernan Reyes. Now Reyes’ son Dante (overacting Jason Momoa) has grown up and is looking for revenge. He seeks to destroy Toretto’s entire extended family.

Diligently produced and directed parts of the series Justin Lin stepped down as director due to the famous “creative differences” in the early stages of shooting this film. Among other things, Transporter films and LupineFrench director who made the TV series Louis Leterrierwho reportedly edited the manuscript briskly as well.

But it’s a bit of a conundrum as to who directs these, when stuntmen and computer wizards are responsible for most of what is seen.

Of everything despite the relentless beating and speed Fast & Furious X I feel tired, like I’m running out of steam. The chase in the beginning and the huge explosion in Rome are still a nicely put together action movie, but when the same goes on for almost two and a half hours and you have to wait for the next part of the series to end, the whole thing starts to feel clichéd and silly. I wouldn’t say it’s boring yet.

In addition, one would have to be a die-hard fan of the series to keep track of when each of the ever-growing regular cast joined the Toretto “family”. Fans will certainly be amused by the fact that you can guess at which point a familiar face will appear in the patterns. Because they will appear – guaranteed. Even during the closing credits.

In addition to the action, the rest of the film is clumsy and poor, mostly boring banter or emphasizing a sentimental emotional family connection. Not to mention the fights that break out at regular intervals, which just bog down the narrative.

And if you think about the main thing of the film series, car drifting, in today’s era of the climate crisis and electric cars, it feels downright old-fashioned, almost like the 1970s, when car wrecking movies were actually made.

In 2013 the other original main star of the series who died in a car accident Paul Walker see you here again in a short clip from the fifth part of the film series. Toretto’s grandmother is a legend over ninety years old Rita Moreno. And so be it Helen Mirren too throwing in a few catchphrases. Very similar to his father Clint Eastwood son Scott brought into the story, but forgotten almost immediately.

Written by Dan Mazeau, Justin Lin, Zach Dean, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron.

Correction 18.5. 1:19 p.m.: Paul Walker died in 2013, not 2015, as the estimate previously incorrectly stated.