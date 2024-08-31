Movie review | The domestic premiere film is so amateurish that the critic does not understand the final solution

Movie review|Days like a dream, directed by Mika Kiiskinen, is a two-hour, messy attempt to build a story.

Days like a dream, directed by Mika Kiiskinen. 125 min. K12 ★

Occasionally long films made by amateurs end up in commercial distribution. It is also like that Mika Kiiskinen guided by Days like a dreamand it’s still in the spirit of the game that HS rates every premiere movie.

Kiiskinen is a professional and has done one long film before this, filming the home front Ainobut his real field is commercials and music videos.

Days like a dream still not a professional job by any standard. You can see it right from the first pictures.

The description, image sizes, editing are clumsy and inconsistent across the board. The recording stops. The genre is out of place or it hasn’t even been thought of.

The movie has a plot, but for the first hour it doesn’t progress at all, and after that it’s sloppy. I confess that I did not understand the final solution.

There are two time levels at first, and at one point even a third, but the transitions are poorly defined.

Protagonist is Esko, a well-known writer, whose wife dies first and his friend also becomes seriously ill. He begins to write about the secret of his youth, which is related to both his wife and his friend.

Let’s move on to 1974, which is filled with Volkkari kleinbuses and other hallmarks of the era. The flashbacks are turbocharged full of domestic hits of the moment such as Kaseva, From Juice Lesk and Irwin.

Let’s live the summer of youth, let’s go camping by the water and look for the mystical legacy left by Esko’s papa. We laugh, flirt with girls, play pranks on each other.

It’s included two famous actors, Risto Tuorila and Mari Perankoski, who act as professionals should, i.e. do their job.

As for the others, we can only say that directing amateurs only requires professionalism.

The film is a well-intentioned production, and a word of thanks can be said for the fact that it is an apt lesson in visual storytelling. What all must be taken into account for the story to be told from the beginning through the middle to the end?

A surprising amount.

Screenplay by Mika Kiiskinen, Kirsi Helin, Jesse Kiiskinen. Production by Mowow Film. Starring Risto Tuorila, Mari Perankoski, Tino Nummela.