Movie Review | The documentary tells a great story about a father from Vantaa who has precious metals of Chinese interest in Somaliland.

Directed by Inka Achté, the documentary about a man who wants to take his family back to the lands of the family in Somaliland is exactly the kind of follow-up documentary can be at its best.

Golden earth. Directed by Inka Achté. Production Liisa Karpo. Screenplay Inka Achté and Hanna Karppinen. 82 min. K7. ★★★★

Mustafe Hassanilla is a plan and a dream. His family owns land in Somaliland, and precious metals have been found there: gold, copper, cobalt. The Chinese are bidding on the country, but Mustafe soon realizes the bid is too low.

Mustafe has been home in Finland since childhood. He lives with his wife and four children in a suburb of Vantaa. He decides to travel to Somalia to do more detailed soil research.

Hanna Karppinen he knew Mustafen and this family, and he realized that their story was worth telling. Documentary director Inka Achté – The newly elected program director for the DocPoint festival – agreed, and filming began in 2018.

Golden earth is exactly what monitoring documents can be at best. The story is built naturally, and the authors have had peace and enough time to follow their protagonist. The film crew visited Somalia a total of four times.

Somaliland is in the Horn of Africa and has been an independent administration since 1991. In the documentary, Mustafe talks about his own refugee journey and difficulties in adjusting to Finland, his desire to apply alongside Finnish boys and the need to feel like an equal young person.

Mustafe’s own children are small and have their own friends. Especially Jasmine the perspective is emphasized alongside the father, and he always says directly what he thinks. Especially when parents decide to move completely to Somalia.

The Mustafen family The story summarizes major global issues, starting with China’s growing economic power and ending with Finnish prejudice and racism. In the meantime, one gets acquainted with Mustafe’s homeland and lives its daily life.

Although Mustafe feels strongly that he is fulfilling the mission left by his grandfather, he cannot fail to see how a backward, religiously emphasizing culture affects his wife and especially the children who are the parents of a Finnish primary school.

Society is also disappointing, as the clan system is holding back Mustafe’s mining dreams.

Perhaps, however, Mustafe is paving the way for things to move in the right direction on the terms of ordinary people.

Achtén documentary does not beautify but also does not paint threats. It focuses on those seemingly small things that make you think about the scale of the entire globe. The question of the fate of precious metals in Africa, for example, remains a matter of concern.

Finns are helpless in the side role, but Mustafe’s former teacher in Finland shows a model of what school can mean for individuals.

