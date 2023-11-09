Movie review | The documentary from Karkkila’s Kino Laika is a gentle tribute to Aki Kaurismäki’s eye

The documentary film about Kino Laika, which is being built in Karkkila, is not only a praise of Aki Kaurismäki, but also a wistfully defiant description of the small-town community that has been rarefied by time.

Documentary

Cinéma Laika. Directed by Veljko Vidak. 81 min. S.

★★★★

Qu’est ce que le cinéma? What is a movie? A famous question is that of the French film critic and theorist, by André Bazin (1918–1958) made famous. For Bazin, film was above all a means of viewing reality. He appreciated the wide picture and the large resolution area, where the selected view is displayed in its entirety, freely interpreted by the viewer. The staging, the mise-en-scène, was more important to him in the film than flashy cuts, imaginative montages or effects.

Bazin’s thinking runs through the Croatian Veljko Vidak too in the first feature-length documentary film Aki from Kaurismäkiabout candy and the timeless mystery of the film. Cinéma Laikan the gaze lingers and builds its images with attentive tenderness.

Vidak has said that he got to know Finland through Kaurismäki’s films, and it shows. In the pictures, the hard-working, laconically gentle Karkkila takes the thoughts of that and that to the poetry of labor cultivated by Kaurismäki in his films.

The film follows Aki Kaurismäki and the writer Mika Lätti launched the Kino Laika cinema building project in Karkkila in 2021. The grandstand, ticket counter and red plush benches are being assembled in the former Ruukki enameling plant in the old Högfors. All around, Cadillacs repaired by local car enthusiasts bulge blissfully like biceps. Wooded roads and rugged natural landscapes are shrouded in mist by motorcyclists, a pack of heels, cigarette smoke and tube televisions.

At the beginning of the press screening, director Vidak says that more than Kaurismäki or Karkkila Cinéma Laika tells about the meaning of the film. He says he wanted to ask, following Bazin: what is cinema?

A small town the cinema shows itself as a place that creates and shapes the locality around it, its time and community. This locality Cinéma Laika focuses on watching. The surrounding nature is in wide pictures like a painting from the golden age of Finnish art. The person lives in the pictures, but is not the center of them. Cars and horses parallel each other as Karkkila’s stubborn nervous system.

And yet, the modern age bursts in when the gaudy Onnibus slides into the station or a smartphone is dug out at the Friday gathering of Työväen Laiskurien. A modern adjustable film screen buzzes in the premises of an old factory like a slightly suspicious carnival number.

Kaurismäki is not the main character, but a presence walking in the background, more a look than a look. The main character is Karkkila with all the agreements. Vidak didn’t want interviews for his film, but an American director by Jim Jarmusch in other words, “coffee and cigarette conversations”, which are cut crosswise in the film so that a smooth vein of conversation is formed, Karkkila’s monologue.

On the other hand, Yleisradio’s interviews about the Kino Laika project are filmed from the side, which creates a kind of oblique humor. Radio and TV reports about the defiant construction of the block of flats come to Karkkila like an echo, through numerous poor receivers. Yle’s interviewer has to reach for the microphone with all his might, because Kaurismäki, sitting as the interviewee, leans back and talks as if to himself.

Pictures of hardworking workers in the foundry, machines and garages bring to mind Italian neorealism or the machine romanticism of the art circles of the 1920s, where oils, hinges and engines together created an almost erotic charm. Nowadays, the same images already breathe nostalgia, the sadness of dwindling locality.

Cinéma Laika is the first documentary about Aki Kaurismäki, and a good one. You can feel the trust between two cinephiles – Vidak and Kaurismäki. As in Kaurismäki, the person is described above all through the discordant chords and lovable awkwardness of this environment. The camera looks at Karkkila and the person in it.