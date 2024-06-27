Movie review | The documentary about the relationship with Nazi Germany is an experience worth experiencing in 3D

Movie review|Director Wim Wenders’ portrait of large-scale artist Anselm Kiefer is a good indication of the true possibilities of 3D technology

27.6. 19:30

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The documentary directed by Wim Wenders discusses Anselm Kiefer’s relationship with Nazi Germany and the history of his homeland. The documentary offers a 3d experience that takes the viewer inside the works. The documentary alternates between light and heavy, philosophical reflection and provocations, as Kiefer also does in his art.

Document

Anselm, directed by Wim Wenders. 93 min.

★★★★

Fire, metal, rust, concrete, men at work as on buildings. When the German artist Anselm Kiefer is at work, it can be seen, heard and takes up a lot of space. The guarantee also smells like chemicals.

Kiefer was literally born on the ruins of his homeland in 1945, and they are also the symbolic starting point of his art, on which he has created his artistic empire. His sculptures, installations and large, barren paintings fill huge industrial halls.

Film director Wim Wenders is Kiefer’s peer and dedicated his latest documentary to him. Wenders has again chosen 3d technology to express himself, as he also did in his wonderful 2011 documentary dancer-choreographer Pina from Bausch.

The technology has improved since then, and in the Anselm documentary, Wenders and the cameraman Franz Lustig are able to convey the spatial effects created by Kiefer with the help of 3d, so that the viewer feels like moving inside the works and senses their proportions.

The cutting points and transitions of the documentary are also technically very good, so the overall 3D experience is definitely worth experiencing. A traditional 2d copy is also available.

Kiefer himself with his carefully thought-out speeches is at the heart of the documentary, but Wenders builds his own cinematographic work around him by skillfully mixing archival material and dramatized scenes. by Leonard Küßner composed music is an essential element.

Wenders has chosen their own sons for the roles: young Anselm plays Daniel Kiefer and little Anselmia Anton Wenders. The relationships between fathers and sons are also very present in the documentary.

The documentary alternates between light and heavy, philosophical reflection and provocations, as Kiefer also does in his art. Poet by Paul Celan spirited quotes go hand in hand with monumental works.

The end revolves around childhood, which also elegantly refers to Kiefer’s thinking: life is not chronology but simultaneity.

Ratio Nazi Germany and domestic history is a recurring theme in Kiefer’s work, and war in general. An early career turning point occurred in the 1960s, when he blatantly brought Nazi symbols to the fore in his photographic works. This was widely misinterpreted.

Kiefer wanted to “raise the mirror in front of everyone’s eyes”, as he himself said at the time. The silence haunted him.

Young Kiefer’s reputation was tarnished, but as a result of the provocations, he rose to world fame, which he has been able to enjoy throughout his career. This is the side that often gets less attention in artist documentaries, here too. How does fame – and money – affect the art itself?

Wim Wenders’ own career is in a strong phase, for a long time also on the side of fiction. Last year also saw the premiere of an excellent film made in Japan Perfect Days.

Produced by Jeremy Thomas. Starring Daniel Kiefer, Anton Wenders.