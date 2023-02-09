Movie Review | The documentary about Jope Ruonansuu surprises by sensitizing

Jope ite shows a kind and insecure man, for whom entertaining others was both a passion and a way to mend his own wounds.

Jope ite, directed by Marko Talli. 89 min. S. ★★★★

Hard Boris Yeltsin a similar figure hangs around in an empty industrial complex, slurps vodka, plays the accordion and lets the slavic vibes come with a full prom scale. If someone else did this, it would just be lazy, booze-drinking jokey humor, or dead-on-your-face bullshit, but Jope to Ruonansuu in front of the processing, the whole character is shaken – and funny too!

About the comedian-impersonator Jorma “Jope” Ruonansuu (1964–2020), who died in 2020 Come on laughs a lot to be an essentially serious documentary. On the other hand, laughter and longing were often side by side in Ruonansuu’s work.

Marko Tallin directed by Talli and co-wrote the documentary Mika Räinä and Nikke Bagge. Talli and Räinä collaborated with Ruonansuu in the 2000s, among other things Just Show – in the sketch series, from which the Yeltsin clips also come from.

Food mouth himself can be heard in sketches and archive clips. In addition, a group of Ruonansuu’s friends, colleagues and family have been seated in front of the camera. Through the siblings and mother, a rare view of Jope’s youth opens up, even to that first laugh gig, from which a career later arose: being booed by a brother to the local darts club’s dinner party.

Jope clearly mastered the role of a comedian already at the age of 16, but the audience didn’t always want to get a hold of the comedian’s more serious side. However, it was an aspect that Jope himself held on to, especially in his music.

Come on succeeds in a difficult task. Very often, bowing documentaries are created about people who have received the status of people’s artists. Come on shows a kind and insecure man, for whom entertaining others was both a passion and a way to mend his own wounds. It seems that the creators wanted to say something with their film instead of just hype.

Surprisingly Come on brings to mind Tony from Halmee a tell-tale fresh skin Viking– document. At the bottom of Halme’s thirst for success and desire to show off was a lot of bitterness related to his childhood and teenage years.

Also at Joppa had its burden. Harsh bullying experienced at the school playground, about which Jope is also in public spoke, is one of the central themes of the documentary. However, Jopella’s grudges were not channeled into a threat, but into a positive appearance.

The documentary eventually pushes forward and makes Jope a celebrated and awarded entertainer. The viewer is left wondering how it could have been so small that the chemist boy would never have found the courage to show his bullies and doubters.

Many laughs would have gone unlaughed.

Script by Marko Talli, Mika Räinä and Nikke Bagge.