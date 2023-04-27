Movie Review | The director of horror hits Ari Aster was given free rein, and the result is an absurd three-hour block

Beau is Afraid is a black comedy about a middle-aged man’s painful relationship with his mother. Moreover, it is everything that auteur Ari Aster has come up with.

Comedy, horror, drama

Beau is Afraid. Directed and written by Ari Aster. 179 min. K16. ★★

Thus has happened before. There is a young screenwriter-director whose small indie film becomes a hit and the talk of the town. Enthusiastic about this, the producers give him a bigger budget and complete freedom: do whatever you want.

And young author does. He perhaps digs out of his desk drawer the film idea he developed during his studies and shoves in all the strange, personal and whatever ideas he would like to get into the film – when he can.

The end result is an expensive film, which the author has aimed at an audience of exactly one person, i.e. himself. It can be seen at the reception. There will be no box office success, critics’ opinions are narrow or at least strongly divided.

In another decade, one example of this was a cult hit Donnie Darko (2001) the author’s second film, a confusing dystopian sci-fi epic and media satire Southland Tales (2006), which flopped badly.

Now it’s your turn Ari Aster (b. 1986), one of the most talked about horror films of recent years Hereditary (2018) and Midsummer (2019) director and screenwriter.

His novelty Beau is Afraid is – among other things – an absurd black comedy with elements of horror and painful family drama.

The main character is Beau Wasserman (Joaquin Phoenix), a socially awkward, anxious and reclusive middle-aged man. He lives in a bleak slum in the city, outside of which there is apocalyptic chaos: crazed thugs on the rampage, traders and street dancers, corpses lying on the street.

Beau’s only significant relative is his mother who lives elsewhere. To his therapist (Stephen McKinley Henderson) Beau talks mostly about his mother. “Do you ever wish he was dead,” Therapist asks. On the phone, the mother blames Beau for not visiting her.

There will be a situation where Beau should get to his mother quickly. It is not easy. On the way, a couple trying to adopt Beau in place of their dead son, a psychotic war veteran and a touring hippie theater troupe come across, among other things.

Beau’s odyssey takes him, for example, to the care of a wealthy couple (Nathan Lane and Amy Ryan).

Beau drifts from one place and situation to another in his pajamas. At times, the viewer is shown Beau’s childhood memories, which reveal the problematic relationship between him and his mother.

I like of Aster himself Hereditary and Midsummer as masters. They are heavy, haunting, cleverly constructed and terrifying horror experiences. in Midsummer Aster already flashed black humor and surrealism, but the film still held together nicely.

Beau is Afraid instead, there is an uncontrollably sprawling blob, a Frankenstein’s monster for a movie. The unrestrained three-hour duration speaks for itself. The film is divided into four larger episodes, which stretch and wobble, sometimes drifting off into pointless side paths. The basis of everything is a short film made by Aster at the age of 25 Beauwhich he probably fattened up with everything he could think of to drink.

I was surprised that there was no musical scene involved, like the one mentioned earlier by Richard Kelly In Southland Tales. Instead Beau is Afraid the middle stages have a long animation section. Chileans of Cristóbal León and Joaquín Cociñan the created section is actually the best thing about the movie. The hand-animated backgrounds and characters are gorgeous, and the story’s combination of fairy-tale-ness and blunt, ironic humor works. Aster has managed to condense it into this interlude Beau is Afraid idea better than the film surrounding it.

Don’t get it wrong I don’t think it’s a bad thing at all if an imaginative indie filmmaker gets to spend a lot of money to his heart’s content. Despite being exhausting Beau is Afraid contains plenty of individual scenes, images and elements that stick in the mind. Sometimes you can’t help but burst into laughter and shake your head at what’s on the big screen – in a good way.

The acting is excellent, even though all the characters in the film are some kind of caricatures. For Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is a rather atypical role: a balding, chubby, promiscuous and sobbing pathetic human wreck. Phoenix can handle this with his skills, where someone else would have made the character burdensome. The actors who play Beau’s mother at different ages are also strong Zoe Lister-Jones and a Broadway legend Patti LuPone.

Aster has called his film a “Jewish odyssey”. Beau is Afraid that with its neurotic, sexually frustrated main characters strongly reminds me, for example by Philip Roth Portnoy’s disease. It reminds me of a lot of other things, and the episodes of the film are not quite as original in terms of plot as Aster might think. He falls into direct clichés, for example, in a pub when satirizing modern teenagers and other “currents”.

Armen Nahapetian is the teenage Beau in the film. The young mother is played in flashbacks by Zoe Lister-Jones.

Mixed In Hereditary and in Midsummer the background of the horror was a personal undertone, a relatable theme of heavy family and partner relationships. Beau is Afraid the description of the pent up sexual mother relationship goes into even deeper waters. A critic for The New Yorker noted in his assessment wondering if he accidentally came to watch an extended therapy session instead of a movie.

And it’s not wrong, and yes Beau is Afraid can recommend it to other viewers with reservations – if only because you don’t get to see such a crazy 35 million dollar budget movie very often. Thanks only to the respected A24 indie studio, who gave Aster the opportunity. It’s unlikely to happen again.

