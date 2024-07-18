Movie review | The director from Sotka rose to fame with Penis Hare, but the new cheap action film turns out to be ordinary

Movie review|Directed by Joonas Makkonen, Gravediggers tries to show what infectious disease does to a person. The indie film turns into a conventional bloodbath.

Gravediggers, directed by Joonas Makkonen. 91 min. K16.

★★

In Finnish the revenge of the regions is going on in the movie. On Judgment Island was experienced Iittic horror and In my city chemical finger crushing.

Domestic film viewers have also been disciplined humorless clown From Lahti and in their forties moped riders From Punkaharju.

Director-writer from Sotkamo Joonas Makkonen is a success on the scale of a regional film.

Makkonen has gained fame with the monster character he created, the penis-waving killer hare. Bunny the Killer Thing -cottage horror comedy (2015) was distributed to numerous countries and international festivals.

Not all critics cared for its sex humor. Helsingin Sanomat Juho Typpö wrotehow the film’s “breathtaking bleakness feels […] from a personal insult.”

Makkonen was distributed in cinemas last year Johannes does not pass through Jämsa was miserable in another way. The infantile drama-comedy seemed to overcompensate for old clichés with the heroine’s male swagger.

Gravediggers starts more gently. Two grave diggers carry out clearing work in a sparsely populated area plagued by motion sickness.

The first half raises expectations. The characters hardly speak and the polluted world is conveyed through images.

Blood does not spill from the joy of smacking. It shows how the collapse of civilization can confuse the mind.

However, the confrontation between science and religion will soon be overshadowed by the glitter, when characters dressed in rags start marching on the canvas, and they begin to twist rally English.

Many of the actors have gained experience mainly in ite productions, but some work in a very professional manner. Still, the acting is painful to watch, especially during emotional outbursts.

Bunny too acted Enni Ojutkangas pulls the character of the female car driver so energetically that there is no connection with the comrade in arms, mutes the one playing the undertaker Ari to Karhusencan be found even if you are lazy.

The characters remain hollow and the revenge plots are silly.

Instead of being human, one begins to wonder if the smoke machine in the corner of the forest should have been placed a little smaller.

Throughput congeals into yet another post-apocalyptic rampage in undeveloped provincial Finland. Even the most sympathetic viewer has no reason to change The Last of Us – hit series for this cheap version.

The hunger for rumination will be satisfied. Findie’s signature factor, a solid one (Pri)sons-activity supervisor, Esa Jussila is good at dramatic cinematography, but now you can’t create an inventive war. Cheap credit composer Jussi Huhtalan the almost non-stop blaring music adds to the atmosphere.

Free the production budget made up of state subsidies, around 300,000 euros, is a small amount for a science fiction operation.

The film was filmed in the quiet corona summer of 2020, and the compensation of the risk-taking creators depends on possible income. Canadian low-cost film distribution company Indiecan Entertainment is responsible for North American sales.

Although Bunny the Killer Thing was dirty, after all, it aroused anger. What eyewitness could forget the vulva threatening the main bunny at the end?

Instead Gravediggers there have been plenty of more inventive desert house spoofs.

Script Joonas Makkonen, producers Miika J. Norvanto, Timo Puustinen, cinematography Esa Jussila, starring Ari Karhunen, Enni Ojutkangas, Ari Savonen, Saara Elina