Movie review | The big toy adventure reminds me of Toy Story, but not quite the same

In the big toy adventure, it's not really the toys that aim for the world, but the puppet theater's wooden figures, writes Tuomo Yrttiaho.

Animated movie

Big Toy Adventure (The Inseparables). Directed by Jérémie Degruson. 90 min. K7.

★★★

Animated movie, where toys that have come to life have adventures. I could swear that the idea has been used once or twice.

Novelty movie A great toy adventure reminds many of the animation studio Pixar's first hit movie from thirty years ago Toy Story and of course its sequels.

The films are related in that they have the same screenwriters. Toy Story from the screenwriter quartet A big toy adventure however, have not been making handsome careers Joss Whedon and Andrew Stantonbut somewhat more modestly successful Joel Cohen and Alec Sokolov (among other things Karvinen-movies).

In a big toy adventure it's not really the toys that aim for the world, but the wooden figures of the puppet theater. They have been left with each other to hold shows near New York's Central Park after the theater owner retired to other work.

Among the characters, Don and Dee are tired of playing the same roles day after day. They would be in trouble for anything other than being a jester and a maiden.

The opportunity to demonstrate heroic abilities comes as a slap in the face when a pair of robbers loitering in the park steals the puppets from the theater with the intention of selling them on. Don, in his Don Quixote guise, sets out to save his comrades and do other heroic deeds on the side. He gets a loyal companion in the park from the abandoned rapping DJ Veli Hau soft toy.

by Jérémie Degruson the directed film does not last Toy Story like an epic adventure, but a smaller-scale romper in a box. The difference between the toy world and the human world is not used very creatively. However, the film deftly deals with how easy it is to become a prisoner of one's role to meet the expectations of others. The eternal theme of a special friendship is also on the wallpaper.

Screenplay: Joel Cohen and Alec Sokolov. As Finnish voices: Markus Niemi, Jon-Jon Geitel, Maria Ylipää, Luca Elshout, Ninni Norra, Lari Halme.