Movie review | The barked Syke movie was very popular with the audience, the second movie is slightly better than the previous one

The film based on the popular hospital series is better than the first, which is not yet a cause for cheering.

Drama

Syke movie: Broken heart. Directed by Taavi Vartia. 90 min. K12.

★★

“How process grief if you don't feel it?” asks surgeon Petteri Holopainen. The character finds out about it In the Syke movie The Broken Heart.

Beat-TV series has been shown since 2014, first on Yle and then on Nelonen channels. In 2021, a movie was made based on the series Heart rate: Emergency mode. It was an independent work, just like Broken heart. However, there is no point in watching either film without knowing the series.

State of emergency the main character was nurse Iiris Ketola, who has already left the series (Iina Kuustonen). Broken heart returns to the Syke universe the character of the first meters of the second series: Jarkko Niemen played by Holopainen left the character gallery in the fifth season.

Broken heart slightly improves on the first film. Bet on the suspense plot Emergency received from a critic of Helsingin Sanomat for one starand the other reviewers didn't like it either.

However, the work reached more than 125,000 pairs of eyes in cinemas, despite the corona. At the Jussi gala, it was awarded as the audience's favorite.

The beginning of the new film takes us to the familiar questions of life and death from hospital series. A badly injured woman is brought to the operating table, who turns out to be Holopainen's wife (Niina Koponen).

About control answer this time Taavi Vartiawho is known for his TV work as well as, among other things Pertsa & Kilu from the movie (2021). The script is Petja Peltomaan script, just like the series and the previous movie. This time, Peltomaa sticks to the strength of the series, the difficulty of human relationships and emotions.

The feelings are especially difficult for Holopaisen, who is socially awkward to the point of comicality. He reads the book of grief, but after reading it, he tries to complete the stages of grief quickly.

Grief, however, does not end with completion. The surgeon no longer dares to touch the scalpel, and he does not dare to approach a colleague (Lotta Kaihua) with.

So sympathetic as Niemi and Kaihua are doing, the romantic pursuit of the characters is sometimes more painful to watch than the work of mourning. Some of the solutions in the narrative are confusing: when the two hit a karaoke bar together, the joint song is skipped with a clunky montage scene.

Broken heart -film lacks both a visual and a narrative urge for the big screen. Outdoor shots don't really show off, and the characters remain paper thin if their personal history is not in hand.

The film's greatest gift remains the fact that it makes the return of a beloved TV series character. Broken heart is indeed an add-on made for fans of the TV series: quite unnecessary but related to the whole.

Screenplay by Petja Peltomaa. Starring Jarkko Niemi, Lotta Kaihua, Lena Meriläinen. Producers Marko Talli, Ilona Vehmas.