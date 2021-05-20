Movie Review | The action film Wrath of Man keeps the viewer in its fingers for the duration of its time, but it does not reach the level of Guy Ritchie’s best controls

Wrath of Mania is held together by a rock-faced Jason Statham who plays Hill and is capable of a versatile performance with one look.

Wrath of Man

Directed by Guy Ritchie. Starring Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Scott Eastwood, Niamh Algar and Eddie Marsan. 120 min. K16. ★★★

Guy Ritchien controlled operating voltage Wrath of Man not wasting a second. Right at the beginning, a mob of villains robbing a money-carrying truck in a clockwise manner. The driver and the security guard immediately die in Rytäkä.

What else happens outside the camera is returned as the movie progresses. The same scene is seen several times, but from different perspectives. Shouts, shots and remarks gradually get their explanation and motivate the film’s story.

The Ritchie’s solution isn’t unprecedented, but it does raise Wrath of Manin a more interesting rhyming movie than average.

Wrath of Man fool at first. Anonymous Mr. Hill is applying to the CIT company as a security guard. He performs work-related tests touching the bar, but gets a place.

The work community is underlined macho-like, like a version directly Aliensfilm about the Marines. The dressing room is thick with homophobic flap and lust.

However, the colleague admits to Hill that in this work they are not predators but prey. Millions of dollars in cash transports are a coveted game and loss of life is constantly at risk despite security arrangements and drills.

When Hill lists six robbers in cold blood at the very first safety gig, the film’s even bit of comedy crumbles and doesn’t come back. Perhaps the forced humor of the beginning is one of Ritchie’s ways of pulling the viewer, as pulling is the driving force behind this film.

Wrath of Manista it’s hard to write without ruining the plot hooks, so no more about it. However, it can be said that after the initial setup, nothing is what it initially looks like.

Investigating the robbery at the beginning of the film involves an even bigger gig, a personal revenge trip, intrigue, and plenty of machine guns and the sound mat they create.

The package is well stocked by a rocky face acting like Hill Jason Statham, which in one look is capable of surprisingly versatile performance.

Wrath of Man is a remake of French The convoyeur from the movie. The Ritchie version is a sure quality work in its own genre, which cannot accommodate moments of backwater. The viewer, apathetic to the corona, keeps it perfectly in its fingers for the duration of its life. However, it does not reach the level of the most famous films of the Ritches (The Snatch, Wood, Hay and a Few Waterpipes).