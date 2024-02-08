Movie review | The action film from Turku offers smooth narration and plenty of violence

Turku action film (Pri)sons feasts on corpses. It is the best in the new wave of Finnish self-directed films, critic Tero Kartastenpää writes.

(Pri)sons. Directed by Esa Jussila. K18. 100 min.

★★★

From the distribution company it was announced that the action film (Pri)sons “poked” about the violence and anxiety of the highest K18 age limit. According to them, lower would have been a disappointment.

Although genre violence is no longer a rarity in domestic cinema, Esa Junnilan control is an exception. (Pri)sons should be “Perhaps the most violent film in Finland of all time”.

They could join the non-violence competition Go (K16), 8 Ball (K16) and Unknown Soldier (K16). The victory is clear, unless you take the ite movie, findie, in which they are also in comparison (Pri)sons roots.

Of cruelty the stage is a mansion where the brothers run a luxury bar for criminals. A man released from prison starts as a doorman.

The narrative is smooth, and the world is conservative. In a sinful nightclub, women swing in leather outfits and muscular dudes show off to each other.

“ The film is carnivalesque wound porn.

After half an hour of construction, we move on to blood crackers. With remote control to the body. With a medicine cabinet to the head. With barbed wire boxing gloves on the chest. Fingers to the flesh. A stab in the eye. With a plaster cast on the face. Blast to pieces.

The director seems to be fond of splitting heads and flattening brains. There will be about ten bodies.

The script is like a game where opening one thing makes the field progress. The manor is attacked like in a masterpiece of the genre, an Indonesian one In The Raid.

The film is carnivalesque wound porn, the kind of splatter that cannot be measured as oppressive as, for example, dark-toned horror films.

(Pri)sons clearly emerges as a masterpiece of the rush of independent creators, past the drug drama of the chemists My city and the youth horror of the Iitti people Doom Island.

The background is the Turku-based production company TR Productions, where Junnila started her mind-blowing career in home movies made with friends.

(Pri)sons is the first full-length, but on the bottom there are long amateur films, such as convincing as a homemade zombie shooter Parasite Quarantine (2008).

Junnila, who studied at the Turku Art Academy, is known as a spectacular filmmaker. He creates drama with a glow of light and silhouettes reminiscent of a cartoon movie Sin City.

Johnwickian action clichés – such as the firefights behind the bar counter – are warmed up in a cozy way.

Slow motions and guitar music create a Western atmosphere for the battles between good and evil. Even a little heckling would be enough, but what can you do when the author's favorite director is a pioneer of great action Sam Peckinpah.

See you in supporting roles Ilkka Koivulan like guaranteed villains, but mostly more inexperienced Jere Saarela and Katriina Rajaniemi leave the typical weak taste of findie.

The budget is not public, but it is certainly many times smaller than, for example Omerta 6/12:with. Still (Pri)son is a much better action movie.

Script by Esa Jussila, producers Minja Tuomisalo, Matti Rego, Ari Savonen, starring Jere Saarela, Katriina Rajaniemi, Jarmo Pukkila, Ari Savonen, Gareth Lawrence, Veera W. Vilo, Ilkka Koivula.