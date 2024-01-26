Movie review | Teemu Nikki directed a delightful film in which Räkä and Roiskis try to stop the dentist from Katala

The characters Räkä and Roiskis, created by Juice Leskinen, have adventures in a children's fantasy film directed by Teemu Niki.

Children's movie

Räka and Spiskis. Directed by Teemu Nikki. 88 min. K7.

★★★

The past years In recent years, children's literature has provided subjects and main characters for films for the whole family. Alongside Vinski, Pertsa and Kilu, the brothers Räkä and Roiskis will now also be on the big screen.

I remember from my own childhood that my Finnish rockers didn't Juice Leskinen Published in the 1990s Räka and Spiskis -Books – Räka and Spiskis (1992), Räkä and Splash with Mouthwash (1995) as well as Räkä and Roiskis in women (1997) – were the most traditional boys' literature. Teemu Nikin directed by and Ilja Rautsin scripted by Räka and Spiskis -film largely corresponds to my memories of the books: it is humorous, confusing and goofy. Knowing the creators, it's okay to expect a more upbeat mood than the average children's movie.

Brothers Räkä and Spritz (Hugo Komaro and Urho Kuokkanen) are going on a winter holiday with their grandmother (Marja Packalén) to. The boys are partly opposites of each other. Räkä is a hottie who devours goodies, Roiskis is a little engineer who appreciates neatness and orderliness.

Something strange is going on in Grandma's home town of Suuvedi. There are people bumping into each other with white rows of teeth, and the old lady can no longer sell her baked goods. However, the strangest thing is that all the holes seem to have disappeared.

Behind everything seems to be the dentist Migrén Junior, who has an obsessive attitude towards chewing equipment and holes (Pekka Strang), who wants people to have a dental checkup, even if by force. The boys have to stop the big guy and his minions.

Kati Outinen wonderfully plays Migren Senior. Hugo Komaro and Urho Kuokkanen succeed in the main roles.

Räka and Spiskis is a refreshing film already in the sense that it steps on the side of strangeness quite properly. You rarely see fantasy and sci-fi like this in domestic children's films. Anna Vilppunen costume design and Santtu Toivolan the staging effectively captures their own reality.

Still, I have to say that the film has internalized the nonsense of Leskinen's works a little too well. On the plot level, it appears as confusion, which is not always saved even by humor. However, the creators themselves are also able to sense this: at the end, the reflection on the film's message is deliberately left up in the air, so to speak.

The best the movie has acting performances. The film's child actors Komaro and Kuokkanen succeed nicely as brothers who bicker and eventually find a common ground. Among the adults, the most memorable roles are made by Strang, who moves in a fun and scary middle ground, and Migrén Senior, who suffers from amnesia, Kati Outinen.

Script by Ilja Rautsi. Starring Hugo Komaro, Urho Kuokkanen, Pekka Strang, Kati Outinen, Elina Knihtilä, Marja Packalén, Sampo Sarkola, Petteri Pennilä, Matti Onnismaa.

